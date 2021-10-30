Friday football recap: Benson, St. David big winners; Buena falls

St. David wing back Jake Goodman attempts to get past Bagdad's Carson Wood in 1A state quarterfinal action Friday in St. David. St. David won the game 69-46.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

COUNTY — It was a wild and crazy night in Cochise County high school football action Friday.

The Benson Bobcats were in Willcox taking on their rivals in a battle for the Seney-Lohman Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Benson vs. Willcox football game.

This game was all Benson as the Bobcats led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter; 20-0 at the half, eventually coming away with a 35-0 win.

The win allows Benson, winners of four straight, to retain possession of the Seney-Lohman Trophy for a ninth straight year. It also moves the Bobcats, 4-1 in region play, back on top of the 2A’s San Pedro Region thanks to Morenci’s 33-19 win over Pima. Morenci is also 4-1 in region play but sits in second place after losing to Benson. Pima, with its loss, drops to third with a 3-1 region record.

Willcox meanwhile, after beginning the season 7-0, has suffered back to back losses and drops to 2-2 in region play.

State playoff pairings for the upcoming 16 team 2A playoffs are expected to be announced Saturday.

In St. David, footballs filled the air Friday as the 1A state quarterfinal game between the second seeded St. David Tigers and the seventh seed Bagdad Sultans lasted over three hours, had lots of big plays and a combined 115 points as St. David overcame a 16-0 first quarter deficit to win 69-46 advancing on to next Friday’s 1A state semifinals in Phoenix against the Williams Vikings, 58-6 winners over the Hayden Lobos Friday.

St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding made some big throws and running back Talon Haynie added to his 1,000 plus rushing total this season as the Tigers outscored the Sultans 49-24 the second half coming away with the win while putting an end to Bagdad’s season.

Buena, fresh off its homecoming win over Flowing Wells, was in Tucson Friday night taking on the Salpointe Lancers.

Salpointe led this game from start to finish taking a 7-0 first quarter lead and increasing it to 31-7 at the half before coming away with a 45-7 win,

It was senior night in Tombstone Friday and the Yellow Jackets were hoping to get that first region win of the season against their Highway 80 rivals the Bisbee Pumas.

Bisbee’s Diego Chavez scored on the opening drive of the game and would go on to reach the end zone five more times as the Pumas defeated the Yellow Jackets 48-26 in what was the season finale for both schools.

