COUNTY — The Benson Bobcats made things in the 2A’s San Pedro Region a little more interesting Friday night, thumping the Morenci Wildcats 42-7 on Senior Night at Benson High School.
The win by Benson tightens things up in the region as Morenci now has its first conference loss and since the Wildcats lost to Benson, they drop to fourth place in the region and now trail the Bobcats in the tiebreaker.
Willcox, who plays Benson Oct. 29 in Willcox and will face Bisbee on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Willcox, is currently 1-0 in the San Pedro leading 2-0 Pima based on the higher seeding of five for the Cowboys and seven for the Roughriders.
In St. David, the Tigers cruised to a 65-20 win over the Hayden Lobos Friday virtually securing themselves a top four seed and a first round bye when the 1A state playoff brackets are unveiled Saturday morning.
More than likely the Valley Union Blue Devils will be on the outside looking in after three second half turnovers led to points for Duncan as the Wildkats snapped the Blue Devils two-game winning streak in a 30-12 win Friday.
The Douglas Bulldogs fell 42-7 to the Amphi Panthers in Tucson suffering their fourth straight loss and Buena had its game Friday with Cholla cancelled.
On Thursday, Tombstone was shutout by Pima 45-0 at Pima.
It’s homecoming this next week for Buena, Douglas and Tombstone who will all play Friday night.
