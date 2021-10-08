Friday football recap: Benson, Valley Union big winners

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
COUNTY — The Benson Bobcats and the Valley Union Blue Devils both kept their postseason playoff hopes alive Friday, each winning their respective games.
Benson knocked off the Bisbee Pumas 56-14 at the Warren Ball Park. The Bobcats were led by the running of Jace Barney who had an unofficial nine carries for 120 yards and a touchdown; Devin Bowling had 11 carries for 116 yards and scored two touchdowns; Tristin Martinez caught a TD pass from quarterback Brok Determan who also scored on a 1-yard carry as Benson jumped out to a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter; led 36-6 at the half and 42-6 going into the fourth quarter. Benson hosts Morenci next Friday in another key 2A San Pedro Region showdown.
Morenci, who is tied with Willcox and Pima for first place in the 2A San Pedro Region, was in Tombstone Friday handing the Yellow Jackets their second straight loss, 57-6.
In Sells, Ariz., the Valley Union Blue Devils kept their slim 1A state playoff hopes alive beating Baboquivari 32-28.Valley Union led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, 24-20 at the half; trailed 28-24 at the end of three before pulling out the game in the fourth quarter. Valley Union closes out its regular season next week hosting Duncan on Senior Night. Duncan had its game with Kearney Ray cancelled this week.
Casa Grande remained unbeaten at 5-0 and handed Buena its fourth straight loss winning 42-7 in Sierra Vista. Casa Grande led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter; 21-0 at the half and was up 35-0 when Buena scored its lone TD of the game in the fourth making the score 35-7.
Mica Mountain, a new 4A independent school in Vail who is playing just three games in its first season of varsity football, improved to 2-0 on the season Friday beating the Douglas Bulldogs 42-6 who experienced their third straight loss.
Willcox had its game with Pima cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues and on Thursday, St. David beat Fort Thomas 64-6 winning its second straight 1A South Region championship.
