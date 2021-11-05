If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
COUNTY - The Benson Bobcats and the Willcox Cowboys both advanced to the 2A state quarterfinals after posting first round wins Friday night on their respective homefields.
The Bobcats disposed of the Sequoia Pathway Pumas 49-7 while the Cowboys held on for a 42-32 win over the Holbrook Roadrunners as Cristian Pando scored five touchdowns; ran for 215 yards on 31 carries and had two interceptions.
Benson will be back at home next week hosting the 11th seeded St. John’s Redskins who upset fifth seed Camp Verde 28-0 Friday.
Willcox meanwhile heads to Parker to take on the No. 1 seeded Broncs; 69-14 winners over Red Mesa.
In Douglas, Bulldog running back Emiliano Berthley celebrated his 17th birthday scoring 26 of the Bulldogs points in a 33-0 shutout over Rio Rico which snapped the Bulldogs five game losing streak and also helped send the DHS seniors off with a home in what was their final home game of the season.
The Buena Colts were in Tucson Friday where they put up a gallant effort in a hard fought 20-13 loss to the Desert View Jaguars.
Both Buena and Douglas conclude their seasons this coming Friday as the Colts will host Marana Mountain View on Senior Night at Buena while Douglas will be on the road at Catalina Foothills.
The St. David Tigers will face the Williams Vikings Saturday at 6 p.m. in the 1A state semifinals at Coronado High School in Scottsdale. That winner gets to face top seeded Heber Mogollon, who blew out fourth seeded Mohave Accelerated 77-6 Friday, for the 1A state championship on Nov.13.
