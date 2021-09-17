If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Benson Bobcats prevailed on homecoming night shutting out the NFL Yet Eagles 57-0. Benson led 29-0 at the end of the first quarter and 43-0 at the half.
The Willcox Cowboys remained unbeaten and improved to 4-0 after thumping Valley Lutheran 36-6 Friday on the road.
St. David suffered its first loss of the season falling 48-26 to the Mogollon Mustangs in a battle of two unbeaten teams in a Friday afternoon game. St. David, 3-1, hosts a banged up Valley Union squad next Friday in what will be the Tigers homecoming.
Valley Union, 2-2, hosted San Manuel Friday and was shutout 48-0. Two days prior to the game junior running back Kolby Gilbreth suffered an ankle injury and would not play against the Miners. Three more VU players were injured Friday, one of which was transported to a local hospital.
The Douglas Bulldogs, fresh off their big win over Bisbee, faced a 3-0 Safford squad who jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back coming away with a 42-0 win.
Bisbee and Sequoia Pathway were tied at 22 late in the game when Sequoia Pathway scored, coming away with a 30-22 win and the Tanque Verde Hawks downed the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 54-6.
