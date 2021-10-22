If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA - It was a joyous homecoming for Buena Colt fans as Buena snapped a four-game losing streak with a 31-3 win over the Flowing Wells Caballeros Friday at Loveless Stadium.
Things weren’t so joyous in Douglas and Tombstone where the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets fell in their respective homecoming games.
The Willcox Cowboys saw their perfect season come to an end with a 27-10 loss to the Morenci Wildcats on what was Morenci’s Senior Night.
In the game with Buena, Flowing Wells scored its lone points on the opening drive taking a brief 3-0 lead. After that it was all Buena, as the Colts led 24-3 at the half and scored once more in the fourth sending fans and alumni home happy.
Up next for Buena, 3-4, is a trip to Salpointe next Friday for a 5A South Region showdown with the Lancers.
In Tombstone, what had been a festive homecoming afternoon which included the renaming for the football field at Tombstone High School after former coach Mike Hayhurst who passed away this past summer and had the school celebrating its 100th anniversary, had a damper put on their festivities by the Benson Bobcats who were simply too much for the Yellow Jackets coming away with a 49-6 win.
Tombstone closes out the season this next Friday hosting Bisbee.
Bisbee lost to Pima on the Pumas Senior Night 42-13. Pima led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, 21-0 at the half. Bisbee scored both its touchdowns in the second half on TD runs by Diego Chavez and Geoffrey Gribble.
Douglas’ homecoming game with Empire got off to a wild start as the Ravens ran the opening kickoff back 85-yards for touchdown only to see the Bulldogs Emiliano Berthley return the ensuing kickoff back 99-yards for a score, tying the game at 7-7 18 seconds into the contest.
Empire went on to lead 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-13 at the half. The Ravens pulled away in the second half leaving Douglas with a 50-19 as the Bulldogs suffered their fifth straight loss.
Details from the Willcox loss are sketchy at the moment. One thing that is not sketchy is that Pima is now all alone on top of the 2A San Pedro Region with a home game next Friday against Morenci on what will be Senior Night for the Roughriders.
St. David had the night off and plays again next Friday. Valley Union was forced to forfeit its 1A state playoff game to Hayden due to COVID-19 protocol.
