COUNTY - Both Valley Union and Willcox each had reasons to celebrate Friday as each school won its respective homecoming game.
Willcox thumped Tombstone 53-14 while Valley Union downed Fort Thomas 56-26.
Willcox jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and led 26-0 at the half. The Cowboys had a commanding 40-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Unofficial stats from the game had Willcox running back Cristian Pando with 21 carries for 197 yards with four touchdowns and two receptions, for 69 yards and a TD. Fellow running back Marcus Olivares had nine carries for 38 yards and two scores. Quarterback Aiden Fuentes was 7 of 9 in passing for 200-yards and a TD pass. He also had eight carries for 29-yards and a TD.
In Elfrida, Valley Union’s Jace Mitchell scored five touchdowns as the Blue Devils celebrated homecoming with a 30-point win.
Mitchell had TD runs of 15, 45, 50, 56 and a 45 yard interception return for a score and quarterback Kohan Evans had TD runs of 22 and 72 yards and a TD pass of 41 yards to JJ Valenzuela as the Blue Devils led 20-14 at the half and 42-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Bisbee traveled to Morenci and was beaten 42-7.
Buena was spanked by Mountain Pointe 68-26, trailing 38-0 at the half and 54-13 at the end of the third quarter.
In a battle of two 1A teams that were ranked No. 5 and No. 3 in the state, fifth seed St. David beat three seed San Manuel 48-14 taking over sole possession of first place in the 1A South Region.
On Thursday Benson lost to Pima 21-14 and Douglas fell to Casa Grande 54-7.
