Godfrey’s walk-off lifts Buena to second straight win

Cole Godfrey, above making a play for the Buena Colts earlier this season, hit a walk-off single against Cienega Thursday lifting the Colts to a 3-2 win.

 Mark Levy Herald/Review

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s Cole Godfrey’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh Thursday scored Max Pitts from third base with the winning run lifting the Colts to a 2-1 win over the Cienega Bobcats at Coppola Field.

The win, the first region win for the Colts, was their second straight and also avenges an earlier 13-3 loss Buena had to Cienega at Cienega.

“Biggest win of the year,” Buena’s baseball coach Mark Shaffer said. “Kids played really hard, played well and played as a team today. We had timely hitting. I am very proud of our guys for playing hard at all times.”

Cienega struck first scoring the first run of the game in the top of the fourth.

Buena tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Jordan Allison, pinch running for Sam Pitts, scored on a Luke Serna single setting the stage for Godfrey’s walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.

Sam Pitts started the game on the mound for Buena going six and two-thirds innings, allowing one run off eight hits, walking two and striking out eight. Braden Hooper faced one batter in relief.

“Sam pitched a great game and did not get the win,” Shaffer said. Branden Hooper gets the win on one pitch.”

Godfrey hit 2-for-4 and had an RBI for the Colts; Max Pitts was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Serna, Jordan Leffelman, Jon Enright and Gerardo Estrada were all 1-for-3 with Serna having an RBI.

Buena, 7-14 overall, 1-5 in conference, 1-4 in region play, has three games scheduled this week beginning on Tuesday with a home game versus Desert View. On Thursday Buena will be at Sunnyside. The Colts host Marana



0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments