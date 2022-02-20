SIERRA VISTA − The Fourth Annual Moffett-Young Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament was held Jan. 15, 2022, at Mountain View Golf Course on Fort Huachuca.
Dr. James and Frances Moffett, event creators and tournament directors, explained this is their way of giving back to the local community and helping young golfers achieve educational goals.
The inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament began in 2018, recognizing James’ late parents, London and Pheobe Moffett Jr., and Frances’ late paternal grandmother, Lettie E. Foote Young. They were all longtime resolute Mississippi educators. The scholarships are academic and do not mandate golf participation in college.
The tournament was opened to graduating male and female golf team members from public high schools in Bisbee, Benson, Douglas, Sierra Vista and Willcox. This year’s tournament included its second female participant, Bonnie A. Blood from Buena High School. In addition, the national anthem was performed by the Buena High School chorus. John Gusky was the PGA rules official and Keith Landry was the scoring official.
Academic scholarship recipients were Bonnie A. Blood, $500, Buena High School; Mark A. Flores, $500, Bisbee High School; and Andrew J. Polaha, $500, Buena High School.
The students’ scholarship certificates will be presented on the schools’ scholarship nights.
