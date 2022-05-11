Goodman’s game winning double lands St. David in state semifinals

ST. DAVID — Jake Goodman’s walk-off double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the defending 1A state champion St. David Tigers a 3-2 win over the Anthem Prep Eagles Saturday in the 1A state quarterfinals.
Third-seeded St. David, 25-3 overall, advances to the state semifinals where it will face second-seeded Bagdad, 22-5, Friday at 6 p.m. at Tempe’s Diablo Stadium. Bagdad defeated Tempe Prep 8-1 in the other state quarterfinal game Saturday. Playing at the same time in the other 1A state semifinal game Friday will be top-seeded Heber Mogollon against fifth-seeded Hayden. The two semifinal winners will meet Saturday at 4 p.m. for the 1A state championship.
“It feels great (going back to the semifinals), there is no better feeling than knowing you are going back,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “I was fortunate to have my best hitter, who's been on fire lately, up when we needed him. He got ahold of one. That hit couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Goodman said his team didn’t play its best game and will need to play much better if they hope to beat Bagdad.
“We left bases loaded a couple of times and didn’t get the timely hitting we needed,” he said. “I expected us to have a better game against them, but their pitcher kept us off balance and did a great job. Bagdad is a good team that has some good pitching. We’re going to have to bring our 'A' game. We can’t come in slacking. We’ll need to be ready to play.”
Saturday’s game with Anthem was scoreless going into the bottom of the third when Owen Judd doubled, scoring Talon Haynie.
Anthem scored twice in the top of the sixth off a single, a walk, an error, a fielder’s choice and a hit batter and take a 2-1 lead.
Haynie was hit by a pitch, and Jadon Gill followed with a walk. Ryan Gooding was then intentionally walked, loading the bases with two outs. Faced with a one-ball, two-strike count, Goodman connected with a shot to right field that stayed inside the park, but was deep enough for Haynie and Gill to score.
“Facing (Goodman) was a mistake on their part,” Goodman said. ”These kids never quit, they battled and kept plugging away. We got that fortunate break in the seventh with the bases loaded, which brought Jake to the plate. He crushed it.”
Gooding was the winning pitcher. He went all seven innings, allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one.
St. David had seven hits. Haynie was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Judd was 1-for-4 with an RBI Goodman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Brayden Merrill was 2-for-2 and Josh Garrett was 1-for-1.
“We’re fortunate to be back (in the state semifinals),” Goodman said. “We’re happy to be back. We’re looking forward to seeing what happens Friday.”
