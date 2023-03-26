The growing pains continue for Tombstone High School’s softball team, which fell 15-5 Friday to the San Manuel Miners in San Manuel.
The Yellow Jackets began the game on a positive note, scoring three runs in the top half of the first inning. Liliana Garcia got things started when she was hit by a pitch and later scored on a passed ball. Elia Hagenah then singled and Kyla Gross and Julia Schilling scored on a wild pitch, giving Tombstone a 3-0 lead.
San Manuel scored once in the bottom half of the inning before taking the lead in the second, scoring three runs. Three more runs in the fourth gave the Miners a 7-3 lead.
Tombstone scored its final two runs in the fifth when Schilling scored on a Brianna True double and True scored when Hagenah’s grounder led to an error, making the score 7-5.
The Miners scored twice in the bottom of the fifth before a six-run burst in the bottom of the sixth gave San Manuel the lead it needed to end the game on the 10-run rule.
Gross and True pitched for Tombstone, allowing 10 runs, 15 hits, striking out 11 and walking six.
The Yellow Jackets had six hits. True and Hagenah each were 2-for-3 with True scoring a run and having an RBI and Hagenah an RBI. Schilling was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Gross 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Tombstone, 2-9 overall counting tournaments, 0-2 in conference and region, has two road games this week. The Yellow Jackets will be at Bisbee on Tuesday, March 28, and at Benson on Friday, March 31.
