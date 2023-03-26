The growing pains continue for Tombstone High School’s softball team, which fell 15-5 Friday to the San Manuel Miners in San Manuel.

The Yellow Jackets began the game on a positive note, scoring three runs in the top half of the first inning. Liliana Garcia got things started when she was hit by a pitch and later scored on a passed ball. Elia Hagenah then singled and Kyla Gross and Julia Schilling scored on a wild pitch, giving Tombstone a 3-0 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments