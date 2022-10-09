Gunshots from what appeared to be a drive-by shooting just outside the stadium where the Douglas High Bulldogs were playing the Phoenix Carl Hayden Falcons brought Friday’s game to an early end with Douglas losing 36-19.

According to news reports, around 9 p.m. and with just over five minutes left in the game, a couple of loud bangs, which sounded like gunshots, were heard. Seconds later more bangs in succession were heard and players, coaches and fans at the stadium, located at 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix, were ordered to the ground and later escorted to the school’s auditorium where they were instructed to stay away from the windows.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments