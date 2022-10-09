Gunshots from what appeared to be a drive-by shooting just outside the stadium where the Douglas High Bulldogs were playing the Phoenix Carl Hayden Falcons brought Friday’s game to an early end with Douglas losing 36-19.
According to news reports, around 9 p.m. and with just over five minutes left in the game, a couple of loud bangs, which sounded like gunshots, were heard. Seconds later more bangs in succession were heard and players, coaches and fans at the stadium, located at 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix, were ordered to the ground and later escorted to the school’s auditorium where they were instructed to stay away from the windows.
Phoenix police quickly arrived on scene and began an investigation.
No injuries were reported and shortly after midnight, Douglas Unified School District Superintendent Ana Samaniego posted the following statement on the district Facebook page: “We would like to communicate that our staff and students from the Douglas High School football team and spirit line are all safe. There was an incident at Carl Hayden High School during the football game. Lockdown procedures were followed by the school and all students and staff have been accounted for and allowed to leave the premises.”
Douglas coach Hunter Long said, being a hunter, he knew as soon as he heard the first shot what the sound was and as he turned around there were 20-30 more shots. That’s when he instructed his players and coaches to get down, adding his first instinct was to make sure everyone was safe.
Long admitted it was surreal to one minute be coaching a high school football game and the next turning into a protector of sorts.
He praised the staff at Carl Hayden, saying as soon as it was discovered what was happening the school went into lockdown and everyone was ushered out of the stadium. Approximately two hours later they were given the OK to exit the auditorium. Phoenix PD took the players back onto the field where they collected their gear and headed to the hotel where they spent the night before returning home on Saturday.
“It is certainly something we couldn’t have ever expected or been prepared for but everyone handled themselves well and thankfully all are safe and accounted for,” Long said in a post on his Facbook page.
“I’m just glad everyone’s OK,” he said. “That’s the big thing, making sure everyone’s safe and healthy.”
The loss was the second straight for Douglas, which returns home Friday to the friendly confines of Armando de Lucas Stadium to host Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a 4A Kino Region opener. CDO thumped Tucson Catalina Foothills 49-6 Friday.
