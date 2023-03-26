The Philadelphia Phillies organization announced Friday that Sierra Vista native Darick Hall is expected to step in as the new first baseman following a season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins.
The Phillies were dealt a major blow when Hoskins tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a spring training game Thursday with the Detroit Tigers, which will require surgery.
The Phillies didn’t officially indicate a timeline for Hoskins’ recovery, it’s all but certain he won’t be playing this season, a statement on the Phillies website reads.
According to Dave Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, the club is preparing for Hall to become the everyday first baseman as the regular season draws closer.
“I do feel comfortable to say that we like Darick Hall a lot,” Dombrowski said on the website. “We feel that he’ll get the majority of the playing time at first base. ...We think he’s ready to step up and be a big-league player.”
Hall was drafted by the Phillies in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB draft. Hall made his MLB debut on June 29, 2022, and on June 30 hit two home runs in his first two at bats, quickly earning him the nickname “Longball Hall.”
Through 48 games this spring training, Hall is hitting .313 with five home runs and 11 RBIs.
According to MLB.com Hall’s five home runs ranks third in the MLB this spring training.
The Phillies kick off the 2023 regular season March 30 and April 1-2 in Arlington, Texas, against the Texas Rangers.
Bo Hall, Darick’s grandfather, said he and his wife, Joyce, plan on being in attendance for Darick’s season opener.
