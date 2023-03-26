Sierra Vista’s Hall honored by Phillies (copy)

Sierra Vista native Darick Hall was named the Philadelphia Phillies' top minor league player in 2022.

The Philadelphia Phillies organization announced Friday that Sierra Vista native Darick Hall is expected to step in as the new first baseman following a season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins.

The Phillies were dealt a major blow when Hoskins tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a spring training game Thursday with the Detroit Tigers, which will require surgery.

