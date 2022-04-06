DOUGLAS — On a sunny Saturday afternoon where former player, coach and athletic director James “Bo” Hall was having the baseball field at Cochise College named after him, the Apaches swept Paradise Valley Community College in a doubleheader, improving their record to 17-0 at home, 30-12 overall.
The sweep keeps Cochise in third place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference behind Central Arizona and Arizona Western College.
Cochise won the first game Saturday 5-0 before taking the second 6-4.
The first game between the Apaches and the Pumas was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Gerardo Hernandez doubled and later scored on a passed ball, giving Cochise a 1-0 lead.
Joel Lindahl walked in the fifth and scored on a Hernandez fly out giving the Apaches a 2-0 lead.
A three-run sixth by the Apaches increased the lead to 5-0 as Lindahl had a two-run single.
Treyjen Meza was the winning pitcher for Cochise, going all seven innings on the mound, throwing a two-hit shutout while striking out eight and not allowing a walk.
Cochise had eight hits. Lindahl was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, Aaron Marsh and Cameron Crotte were 1-for-2 with a run scored and Hernandez, Dylan Bradford and Alan Ochoa were 1-for-3.
In between the first and second game, Cochise College President JD Rottweiler and several members of his board, along with many of Hall’s former players from Cochise College and Eastern Arizona College, where he coached prior to coming to Cochise, were on hand to celebrate the renaming of the baseball field at Cochise College as “Bo Hall Field.”
“What a great day to be an Apache,” Rottweiler said in his remarks. “In the fall of 1969 a young man walked onto the Cochise College baseball program from Bowie High School. As he arrived … it was the beginning of a 50-year relationship between James ‘Bo’ Hall and Cochise College.”
Hall returned to Cochise in 1984 to coach the baseball team and later became the athletic director and executive dean of student services, impacting the lives of thousands of people.
“During his five years of service he coached hundreds of young men and over the remainder of his 38-year career he influenced the lives of thousands of young men and women,” said Rottweiler. “In his years as coach, he accumulated 183 wins, which other than our Hall of Fame coach Todd Inglehart, is the most wins and also behind coach Inglehart, the highest winning percentage. That shows the impact Bo Hall had in turning the program around.”
Rottweiler said in his career in higher education there are a handful of people that he will always remember that are unique, committed and dedicated and in many ways, a unicorn.
“James ‘Bo’ Hall is a unicorn, his influence is significant,” he said. “His influence as a player, as a coach and as an administrator has earned him numerous inductions into Halls of Fames. … He is recognized around the world. In the end it all comes back to that freshman that walked on in the fall of 1969.”
Hall took a moment to thank his family, his former players and coaches and the people he has worked with over the years.
“You all are the reason I am standing out here, if you want to know the truth,” he said. “I never felt like I was going to work the entire time I was here at Cochise College. The people and personnel I worked with here at Cochise College made this job what it is.”
Hall said if he has a legacy at Cochise College it is because of Cochise College.
“God blessed me in many ways,” he said. “When I got here, I was an under-prepared kid from a very small high school. Cochise College gave me my academic start. I started at Cochise with an associate and finished up at the University of Arizona with a doctorate. If it wouldn’t have been for what Cochise College did for me academically, that never would have happened.
“(Cochise College) also gave me my athletic start. Coach (Dick Atkinson) gave me the opportunity to get my athletic career going. It also gave me a chance in my administrative career. The group that I need to thank the most is the players who played for me, you made me to be able to get my name put on this field. My only hope is that I did something in your life to make a difference. To the players that played for me I appreciate everything that you did. You’re the reason that I am here today. Cochise College has meant everything to me.”
In the second game Cochise jumped out to a 6-0 lead and then hung on for the win as Paradise Valley scored twice in the fourth and twice in the seventh, pulling within two.
Evan Shaw, Angel Ortiz and Marco Ozuna all pitchded for Cochise, allowing seven hits while walking three and striking out 16.
Cochise had eight hits. Bradford, whose father and uncle played for Hall in the 1980s and who were at the game Saturday, was 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Marsh was 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Caskenette, Lindahl and Austin Gurney each had one hit.
Cochise, 16-8 in conference and 7-8 in road games, has two road doubleheaders this week beginning Tuesday at Mesa and Saturday at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.
