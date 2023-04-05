Hall injured in Phillies loss to the Yankees Staff Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Vista native Darick Hall was injured Wednesday in the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees.According to the Phillies website, Hall suffered a right thumb sprain when he jammed his thumb into second base in the fourth inning trying to stretch a single into a double.Hall will be re-evaluated on Thursday at which time additional information on his injury and estimated timeline for recovery will be released.The Sierra Vista native had been starting at first base for the Phillies since the start of the season after Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL towards the end of spring training.He is currently hitting .222 with a double and a run scored for Philadelphia. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Medicine Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Williams Fire burns 500 acres, destroys two homes in Hereford area Landowner requests removal of petitioners following confrontation with interim elections director CCSO gets approval on $4.5 million building purchase Land owner won't press charges against couple collecting recall signatures Donkeys dash to victory Kelly offers views on Fort Huachuca, US-Mexico border situation Bisbee artist and band of young painters create new look for sign in Sonora Chock full of vintage collectibles, Bisbee's M2Retro is a must-visit Sierra Vista women’s pickleball team advances to regional playoffs Wrong-way driver sparks four-vehicle crash on Fry Boulevard Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 21 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Williams Fire burns 500 acres, destroys two homes in Hereford area Landowner requests removal of petitioners following confrontation with interim elections director CCSO gets approval on $4.5 million building purchase Land owner won't press charges against couple collecting recall signatures Donkeys dash to victory Kelly offers views on Fort Huachuca, US-Mexico border situation Bisbee artist and band of young painters create new look for sign in Sonora Chock full of vintage collectibles, Bisbee's M2Retro is a must-visit Sierra Vista women’s pickleball team advances to regional playoffs Wrong-way driver sparks four-vehicle crash on Fry Boulevard COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
