Hammett returns to coach Bisbee Pumas

BISBEE − After taking a year off, Todd Hammett will be back in the dugout this season coaching the Bisbee Pumas.
Hammett coached the Pumas beginning in 2001, assisting Mike Frosco. He took over the head coaching position in 2016 and then stepped away in 2020 to focus on some off the field distractions.
In his absence the Pumas baseball program struggled somewhat, finishing fourth in the 2A South Region at 7-11 overall; 4-7 in region. They missed the playoffs, not the norm for previous Bisbee teams.
At the urging of former players, their parents and friends, Hammett applied for his old position and has been hired.
“What prompted me to come back more than anything was the kids,” Hammett said. “It’s hard to say no to kids when they want you to come and help them, and not just as their baseball coach, but help them in some small way (to become) better young men. That should be our goal in high school athletics anyways.”
Hammett is a born and bred Bisbee Puma. He says it was, and still is, a thrill for him being the head coach at a school he, and members on both sides of his family, once played for.
“That year I took off allowed me to figure myself out and basically become a better man,” he said. “I won’t lie, it was hard being away from the kids; this game that I love so much, but it was something I felt personally I needed to do.”
Hammett said he followed the program and admits it was hard watching the program struggle. The previous year the team advanced to the state semifinals only to lose 3-2 in extra innings to Morenci.
“It wasn’t hard on just me but also this entire community,” Hammett said. “Not to put down any other sports but we were known as a baseball school. For a team like what they had last year, to see them perform the way they did, was hard for everybody.”
The Pumas held their first official practice Feb. 7, and while Hammett is waiting for basketball players and wrestlers to finish their seasons before joining baseball, he and his coaches are doing their best to form a nucleus of players he hopes will once again be competitive.
Bisbee kicks off the baseball season Feb. 25-26 at the Cougar Classic in Phoenix, opening up against Payson before facing Phoenix Christian.
“This tournament is going to show us what we need to work on really quick,” Hammett said. “It’s good knowing these tournaments don’t count in the power points.”
Bisbee will host its annual baseball tournament March 10-12.
“I’m happy to be back coaching these kids,” Hammett said. “I’ve had great kids over the years that have helped me be successful as a coach, great support from the community. There have been a lot of other people besides me that have made this program what it is today. I’m excited to be back and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season.”
