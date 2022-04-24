BISBEE − Edward Holly Jr. became the fourth Cochise County athlete to announce that he will be playing football for the Broncos of Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, this fall.
Holly’s announcement was made at a special ceremony at Bisbee High Thursday afternoon in front of family, friends and fellow students.
Holly follows Bisbee’s EJ Hermandez and Buena High School’s Rhubin Harris and Ivory Mcfaddin, who previously signed their national letter of intent with Hastings.
For the past four years Holly has been a vital member of the Pumas’ offensive and defensive front line. He’s also a member of the Pumas track and field team, competing in the shot and discus. He has qualified for the state meet in both events.
Prior to playing for the Pumas Holly played football for the Bisbee Miners youth football team.
“I’m so glad this is finally over,” he said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to play at the next level.”
Holly said the fact that Hernandez, his teammate and longtime friend, was going to Hastings impacted his decision.
“We know this is going to be a new experience for us and we’re probably going to get lonely,” Holly said. “To go there and have one of my teammates there with me is going to make this transition easier.”
Holly is hoping Hastings coaches will allow him the opportunity to compete in track but if not, he will focus on football and his academics, where he will major in criminal justice.
“This was a tough decision for him,” said Holly’s father, Ed Holly Sr. “There were several schools recruiting him. In talking with the Hasting recruiters, we all felt this was the best place for him to go. It was a long process getting him prepared for this point.”
Ed Holly Sr. said he has seen first-hand the long hours and dedication his son has put in getting himself ready for this new chapter in his life.
“He’s also excelled academically,” his dad said. “The last time we checked he was ranked 13th in his class. He’s really worked hard.”
His mother, Debbie, became emotional thinking about the growth and maturing of her middle child.
“I’m very proud of him,” she said, holding back tears. “He’s really overcome a lot of challenges in his young life. Once he hit high school, we didn’t have to ask him to study or do his papers, he did it. He went from getting special help to doing it all on his own.”
“There were times late at night we’d be getting ready for bed, and he’d still be up studying,” the father said. “We never had to push him to study.”
Holly said playing for coach Brian Vertrees and the assistant coaches has been an amazing experience he will never forget.
“I’m forever grateful to them and my teachers,” he said. “Without them none of this would have been possible. I remember growing up and going to the football games and saying to myself ‘someday that’s going to be me out there playing’ and to realize now that’s over and I’m moving on is hard to believe.”
Vertrees says this is another one of those bittersweet days for him and his program; he’s happy for Holly but now is scrambling to find someone to fill his hole on the line.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Vertrees said. “They embody what we’re building here. I’m so excited for the opportunity that’s in front of them because I think Hastings was the right choice for both young men. They will provide a good education and are also building a good, quality program there. This is the culmination of a lot of little things done well.”
Hernandez is happy to have a teammate joining him at Hastings.
“This is something I was hoping he would do,” he said. “Knowing that I will have someone there to help with the transition is going to be a plus for both of us. I’m excited for the both of us. To have this opportunity not only for myself but also Edward is a dream come true.”
