SIERRA VISTA − The Herald/Review and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative hosted two hometown athletes Saturday, Dec. 17, who happened to be a part of this year’s World Series in November as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
Darick Hall, who plays for the Phillies, and Seth Martinez, who plays for the Astros, talked about their experiences and getting to the majors while meeting with fans at the Herald/Review offices.
Hall and Martinez grew up in Sierra Vista and played baseball together on the Sierra Vista Little League All-Star team.
Hall later attended Buena High School before moving on to Cochise College and Dallas Baptist University, where he was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the year.
Martinez moved and attended Peoria Sunrise Mountain High School before going on to pitch for Arizona State University, where he was awarded first team all Pac-12 honors and second team All-America honors by Louisville Slugger.
Both athletes graduated high school in 2013 and were both drafted in 2016 with Hall going in the 14th round to the Phillies and Martinez in the 17th round to the Oakland Athletics.
Hall and Martinez talked about playing Little League baseball in Sierra Vista and what it was like playing All-Stars together.
Both athletes stressed to the youth that as athletes there will be struggles along the way, but it’s how you handle those struggles that can lead to success.
Martinez said that with the help of his dad, Bobby Martinez, he created his own ballfield at his home in Hereford where he would simulate situations that could have occured in a game his dad coached earlier.
They reflected on the day they got word they had been drafted by their respective teams. Hall was attending a Little League game in Sierra Vista, watching his brother play while Martinez was with his dad.
Hall made his MLB debut on June 29 and on June 30 hit two home runs in his first two at bats that afternoon.
Martinez made his MLB debut on Sept. 20, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in relief while picking up the first win of his MLB career as the Astros shut out the Anaheim Angels.
Hall and Martinez, who are living in the Phoenix area and are getting themselves ready for the upcoming season, said they were happy being back in Sierra Vista and talking with the youngsters about baseball.
“It was fun being back and talking with people where I came from,” Hall said. “I hope the kids that were here today can take something from the lessons that I learned and the ones that Seth learned and have it help them. I always enjoy coming back here.”
Martinez said he looked forward to this event and sharing his experiences.
“I thought it was going to be a little strange because it’s been a while since I lived here but it wasn’t,” he said. “The response and hospitality have been amazing.”
Also in attendance at the event was Darick’s wife, Ashley, and Seth’s fiancee, Cierra Weimer.
Both ladies said they enjoyed watching Darick and Seth answer questions and sign autographs.
Ashley and Darick were married last year. Seth and Cierra just became engaged.
Ashley said being married to a major league baseball player is a lot of fun. She was able to be with Darick last season, doing her job as a client solutions manager at Insight Global remotely.
“This year we lived in eight different places,” she said. “It’s fun because one, you’re doing it with your best friend and there’s always something funny that happens when you’re moving. Something doesn’t work out like it’s supposed to but always ends up being better. And two, you get to meet so many amazing people along the way. Darick and I have been really blessed through this time, we have met so many amazing people that really helped us along the way.”
Ashley has been with Hall since high school. She has watched his progress over the years and describes what she’s seen as truly amazing.
“He’s worked so hard,” she said. “As the guys touched on earlier there’s a lot of highs and lows in baseball. I think people only see the highs and not all the struggles that they go through. When he finally got that shot it was truly the best feeling in the world.”
Ashley said her husband was on the road when he was called up to the majors. They had already said good night through Facetime. Later he’s calling, making her wonder what happened.
“When I answered he had this big goofy smile on his face,” he said. “When he told me he was going to Philly I started crying. There are no words to describe it. It felt really surreal.”
Seth and Cierra became engaged shortly before their trip to Sierra Vista.
“We’ve been together a little more than eight years,” she said. “We met our freshman year at ASU and started officially dating our sophomore year.”
Cierra says she has gotten a lot of joy watching Martinez do something he loves and enjoys.
“I want to be there every step of the way.” she said.
Both women said they enjoyed watching the players talk to the youngsters, sign autographs and interact with those at the event.
“This is my first time here,” Cierra said. “It’s nice to see his hometown and where he grew up.”
