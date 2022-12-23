SIERRA VISTA − The Herald/Review and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative hosted two hometown athletes Saturday, Dec. 17, who happened to be a part of this year’s World Series in November as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Darick Hall, who plays for the Phillies, and Seth Martinez, who plays for the Astros, talked about their experiences and getting to the majors while meeting with fans at the Herald/Review offices.

