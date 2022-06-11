SIERRA VISTA − Herald/Review Media honored male and female athletes from throughout Cochise County Thursday, June 9, at its Best of Preps ceremony at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts.
NFL Hall of Famer James Lofton was the guest speaker, answering questions, throwing autographed footballs to fans, signing autographs and posing for hundreds of photos for those in attendance.
Lofton even did some impromptu push-ups on stage with Jesus Canez, an eighth-grader from Benson, who was also recovering from a shoulder injury. Canez was asking a question about conditioning only to find himself doing 25 push-ups alongside the Hall of Famer.
“I thought it was a great ceremony,” Lofton said. “When I mentioned earlier about the pro football Hall of Fame and honoring the heroes of the game; preserving its history and celebrating excellence everywhere, that’s exactly what this banquet did.”
Lofton said being able to see the smiles of the high school athletes who were called up on stage to be recognized was fantastic. As he returns home to San Diego, Lofton said the memory he takes with him is that of seeing the joy in the kids’ faces as they came up on stage to be recognized.
“You could also see the camaraderie from the different schools; the respect that they had because they had competed against each other,” he said. “Some lifelong friendships were probably made tonight from some kids that probably really didn’t know each other all that well. This was absolutely a great experience for me.”
Thursday’s Best of Preps ceremony was the first in three years, the last public event being in 2019. In 2020 the event was canceled due to COVID-19; in 2021 the Best of Preps was held virtually.
Talon Haynie of St. David and Maylee Thompson of Willcox High School were named Cochise County’s top male and female athletes; Elise Rodriguez, spirit line coach at Benson High School, was honored as the coach of the year; and the Benson spirit line squad, which won six state championships last season, was named the top team in Cochise County.
Thompson, who was also named top female track athlete of the year, said she was stunned when she heard her name announced as the top female athlete.
“There were so many people up there with me that I knew were really good at their sports,” she said. “I was just honored to be up there amongst those amazing girls.”
The Willcox High School junior competed in four sports, cross country, basketball, track and softball. She qualified for state in softball and track in the spring.
Thompson said she found Lofton’s remarks really interesting and was appreciative she had the chance to meet him and talk with him after the event.
“Meeting him and receiving these awards made tonight really special for me and my family,” she said. “I’m so happy we were able to be here. This is my first time ever attending something like this.”
After being recognized as coach of the year and having her squad honored as the team of the year, Rodriguez said she was a bit overwhelmed.
“This was such a huge honor,” Rodriguez said. “My athletes work extremely hard and are very dedicated to what they do.”
Rodriguez said winning six state championships takes serious commitment and hard work.
“They push themselves to get better each practice,” she said. “I do owe a lot to our choreographers, who help us out and give us the skills we need to work on. I’m really proud of these kids. This award means a lot.”
Eric Tatham, Benson’s new athletic director, was in attendance Thursday evening watching Benson athletes and teams being recognized.
“I thought tonight was outstanding,” he said. “I really enjoyed Mr. Lofton’s remarks. It was great seeing all these students get recognized. Tonight was so exciting not only for Benson High School but the other schools as well.”
