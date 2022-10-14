Hereford brother and sister share Victory Lane

Anika O’Brien and Maddox O’Brien celebrate their wins Oct. 1 at Tucson Speedway. The brother and sister have been racing since they were 9 and 8, respectively.

 To the Front Race Photos

TUCSON — The O’Brien siblings and teammates, Maddox, 11, and Anika, 16, made a memorable return to Bandolero racing at Tucson Speedway Oct. 1.

Both drivers, from Hereford, who have been dedicated to their young racing careers since the ages of 8 and 9, respectively, have taken most of the 2022 season off to focus on other endeavors. However, on Oct. 1, the duo returned to the track, Maddox in the restricted Bandit division and Anika in the unrestricted Outlaw division.

