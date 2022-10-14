Hereford brother and sister share Victory Lane

TUCSON — The O’Brien siblings and teammates, Maddox, 11, and Anika, 16, made a memorable return to Bandolero racing at Tucson Speedway Oct. 1.
Both drivers, from Hereford, who have been dedicated to their young racing careers since the ages of 8 and 9, respectively, have taken most of the 2022 season off to focus on other endeavors. However, on Oct. 1, the duo returned to the track, Maddox in the restricted Bandit division and Anika in the unrestricted Outlaw division.
The evening began with qualifying runs. Maddox took the top spot in his division with a 21.179-second lap. Anika, battling the setup in her No. 41 car, qualified fourth in her division with 21.128.
During the heat race, which was combined due to a low car count, Maddox finished first in the Bandits. Anika finished fourth, spinning twice in the heat.
Anika’s crew made adjustments to the car, hoping for a better outcome in the main event.
An invert for the feature put Anika on the pole. Maddox started second, again, in their respective divisions.
When the green flag dropped, both young drivers took control of their fields and never looked back.
Devin Jones took second from Tucker Paladenic on the start. Points leader Austin Pasieka moved into third. The four-pack remained in this running order for the duration of the 12-lap feature race.
Sofia Medrano finished second in the Bandit main. Points leader Gabe Lopez was unable to start the main event due to car issues. Medrano goes into the final Bandolero race of the season as the new points leader.
Maddox’s win was his first of the season; Anika has two wins this year in just two starts.
Anika ran double duty, racing her Hobby Stock to a sixth-place finish in the 12-car field. Colton Tutt won his seventh main event, nearly cinching his 2022 championship.
Medrano’s grandfather, Bill Engle, won his third Super Late Model main event. Dylan Jones leads that division’s points with 123 over Engle in second.
Brothers Bryceton and Tryston Meyer of Bisbee finished one-two in the Legends main event. Bryceton goes into the final race of the season with 263 points over reigning champion Michael Webber. Tryston is in third, just 14 points behind Webber.
