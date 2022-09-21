Kennedi Stinson of Hereford was crowned the 2022 Sonita Rodeo Queen during the Sonoita Labor Day rodeo earlier this month.

Stinson, 17, the daughter of Steven and Crystal Stinson and a senior at Buena High School, won the Sonoita Rodeo Queen competition in August. She had to wait until the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo that was held Labor Day weekend to receive her crown, chaps and officially begin her reign.

