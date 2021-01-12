PHOENIX — The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted to continue with the winter sports season as planned.
The board voted 5-4 to continue the winter season on Jan. 18. The vote is the second vote on the matter in four days. The initial vote on Friday morning was 5-4 to cancel the winter sports season. The special meeting overturned that decision.
All players, coaches, referees and those in the gym will be required to wear a mask. Players will have to wear a mask while competing on the court. No fans will be allowed at this time.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of the meeting.
