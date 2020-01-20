TUCSON — Both the Tombstone High School boys and girls wrestling teams competed in the 54th Flowing Wells tournament on Friday and Saturday. The tournament had some of the best teams from all over the state of Arizona, as well as teams from New Mexico and Texas.
At the end of the first day, the boys team did not have anyone left in the main tournament. The second day, there was a mini-tournament for people knocked out the first day. Clay Franklin, at 128 pounds, placed third and Dean Lepley, at 140, placed fourth.
The second day was also the girls tournament. Jasmine Jacquay, the defending champion from last year at the 145-pound weight class, was defeated in the semifinals by the same girl from Westwood she defeated in the Eagle Invitational Championship on Dec. 28. She defeated a girl from Hamilton High School to earn a third-place medal.
