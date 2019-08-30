Tombstone Yellow Jackets football stings Braves for season-opening win

TOMBSTONE — Despite being outsized and outnumbered, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets stung the San Carlos Braves Friday evening by a score of 45-12 in their season-opening football game.
The Jackets had 22 total players to the Braves' 33, and a new quarterback in Jacob Oliver, but being shorthanded with a rookie QB did not hinder them in the least.
At the end of the first half, Tombstone led 28-6, and they continued to widen the gap in the second half.
The Jackets continued to score against the Braves, with the score climbing to 45-6 before the end of the third quarter, when Tombstone finally took their foot off the pedal.
Yellow Jacket wide receiver Zeke Esparza scored two touchdowns, kicked a field goal and five extra points. Touchdowns were also scored by Hadden Chamberlain, Jacob Oliver, Nathan Chamberlain and Bobby Phillips.
