WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys varsity football scored a win for homecoming on Friday, Oct. 14, soundly defeating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 49-8.
The Cowboys were looking to get back into play mode after Tucson Santa Rita forfeited last week’s game.
With the win Willcox moves to 5-2 overall and is in second place in the 2A San Pedro.
Tombstone is 3-5 overall, coming off a 30-16 loss to Bisbee on Oct. 7.
The Cowboys received to start the game. On first down, quarterback Ayden Fuentes rushed for 13 yards on a keeper, setting the pace.
Three plays later Cristian Pando scored on a run 40 yards up the middle with 10:53 left in the first quarter. Fuentes kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
On its possession Tombstone turned the ball over on downs at the 44, and on the Cowboys’ first play Fuentes took it to the 16-yard line on a keeper, setting up his own touchdown the next down. The extra point kick failed and Willcox led 13-0 with 8:10 left in the first.
On the next Yellow Jackets possession they drove the ball to the 25-yard line where the Willcox defense made a four-down stand and took possession.
The Cowboys used their running game to get within striking distance, then with 17 seconds left in the first Josiah Sheats scored on a pass play from 15 yards out. Pando scored the 2-point conversion and Cowboys were up 21-0.
Pando scored in the second quarter with 8:58 left, and with a successful Fuentes extra point the Cowboys were up 28-0
Pando scored twice more before halftime. With a missed extra point and a successful 2-point conversion the Cowboys were up 42-0.
There was no scoring in the third quarter, but the start of the fourth found Willcox threatening at the Tombstone 10 yard-line. Remington Todd added another touchdown with 9:33 left, the extra point was good, and the score was 49-0.
The Yellow Jackets scored with 34 seconds left in the game. They added the 2-point conversion making the score 49-8.
“We played well. We just have to get ready for the end of the season and be ready for the playoffs,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said following the game.
“We have Tanque Verde, who’s a very good team, we have that game in a couple of weeks. Good thing is we’re healthy. Tonight, we got to play some of our younger kids, which is nice.”
The Cowboys face the Tucson Catalina Trojans in a region game at home on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
