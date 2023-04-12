Horse racing coming to Douglas April 15-16 By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Apr 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Horse racing returns to the Cochise County Fairgrounds in Douglas April 15-16. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS — For the second consecutive year there will be quarter horse racing at the Cochise County Fairgrounds in Douglas.This weekend, April 15-16, there will be eight races each day. Post time is 1 p.m. and gates for the first race will open at noon. Betting windows will be open both days.There will be live music each day once the races are over.Admission to the races will be $5 per person.Dominique Valenzuela, manager of the Cochise County Fairgrounds, says the track at the fairgrounds is in great shape and she’s looking forward to an exciting two days of racing.“We will have food vendors on site and some that will be selling Western wear,” she said.“We invite the community to come out and enjoy the races.” What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Equestrian Sports Equitation Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roadrunner Park in design phase, still years away from development Carjacking, robbery suspect arraigned, wants trial 'as soon as possible' Local Republican committee chairman faces removal effort Taqueria Outlaw brings superb Mexican cuisine in a Wild West setting Fry Fire members recognized for hard work, dedication Play it again, Francie Tilted Luck opens in Douglas Sierra Vista women's 55+ pickleball team wins state championship Supervisors respond to attorney general's review of open meeting law Marketing, branding project for Camp Naco moves forward Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Roadrunner Park in design phase, still years away from development Carjacking, robbery suspect arraigned, wants trial 'as soon as possible' Local Republican committee chairman faces removal effort Taqueria Outlaw brings superb Mexican cuisine in a Wild West setting Fry Fire members recognized for hard work, dedication Play it again, Francie Tilted Luck opens in Douglas Sierra Vista women's 55+ pickleball team wins state championship Supervisors respond to attorney general's review of open meeting law Marketing, branding project for Camp Naco moves forward COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
