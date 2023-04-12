Horse racing coming to Douglas April 15-16

Horse racing returns to the Cochise County Fairgrounds in Douglas April 15-16.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — For the second consecutive year there will be quarter horse racing at the Cochise County Fairgrounds in Douglas.

This weekend, April 15-16, there will be eight races each day. Post time is 1 p.m. and gates for the first race will open at noon. Betting windows will be open both days.

