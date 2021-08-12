House of Hope gets donation from Douglas Rotary

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The House of Hope, a transitional shelter for families in Cochise County, relies on the generosity of other organizations in order to assist those who need help during critical times in their lives.
The Douglas Rotary Club recently stepped up, and with help from Walmart in Douglas — which knocked off 15% from the final purchase amount — donated an estimated $500 worth of food, hygiene products and assorted baby items to the facility.
“We have helped House of Hope in the past,” Dave Raber of Douglas Rotary said. “Jay (Raber, Douglas’ Rotary Club president) told Alba (Pacheco of the Douglas House of Hope), ‘if you ever need anything, let us know.’ Well, House of Hope has a need so they called Jay, who is in Texas with grandkids. Jay called me, I called (Dr.) Kristine (Gomez) and Jennifer (Smith), and we will get it done.”
Several hours after receiving the call, the three Rotary members dropped off the items at the House of Hope.
“The Rotary Club has always been there for us,” Pacheco stated. “We do receive donations from different associations but there are times when we run low on things. We don’t call them unless we are short on products. They’re always available for us. Thank God that we have them.”
Pacheco said the House of Hope is a non-profit organization and is always in need of food and personal care items.
According to Jay Raber, the Rotary Club of Douglas is a unique community-service organization. The club does not maintain a facility, so the majority of the funds raised go back to the community. Members pay a $15 per month membership fee and participate in fundraising activities throughout the year.
