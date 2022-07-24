SIERRA VISTA − After coming up short last year in winning the Arizona Little League 8-10 softball state championship, the Willcox All-Stars were determined to win it this year, especially since the tournament was being held in their home district.
Willcox, who finished third at state last year, fulfilled that goal Saturday knocking off the defending state champions from Cave Creek Cactus Foothills 4-2 at Domingo Paiz Complex.
“I can’t tell you enough how proud I am of all these girls,” Patrick Macumber, manager for the Willcox All-Stars said after the game. “Every one of these girls has worked so hard to get to this moment. It’s unbelievable. This Foothills team is amazing. Their entire program is amazing. My hat’s off to them. Yes, we had Hattie’s pitching, but it took a team to win the state title and they all stepped up and contributed. I am so proud as a father and as a coach.”
Foothills’ 10-12 softball all-star team won state and is currently playing in the west regional tournament in California winning its opening round game over Northern California 12-1.
Saturday’s championship game, much like the state semifinal game on Wednesday, July 20 between these same two teams, was another classic pitcher's duel between Foothills’ Sloane Hjermsted and Willcox’s Hattie Macumber.
The game that night saw both pitchers record three innings of no-hit ball, both lost their no-hitters in the fourth, experienced a weather delay of just under two hours and were scoreless at the end of six innings of play, which is regulation in Little League. The game moved to the seventh where Cactus scored first in the top half of the seventh but then lost the game 2-1 when Jayleen Aguirre hit a shot to right field that scored Josey Benavides with the tying run and Stephany Aguilar with the winning run. Macumber allowed one run three hits, struck out 19 and walked one this game while Hjermsted gave up two runs, four hits, fanned 16 and walked six.
Saturday’s rematch between Macumber and Hjermsted had Macumber allowing two runs off four hits, striking out 15 and walking four while Hjermsted gave up four runs off four hits, struck out 12 and walked three.
In eight district and state tournament games this summer, Macumber, who is just 11 and about to enter the sixth grade at Willcox Middle School, has allowed five runs off seven hits, struck out 106 and walked 19.
After hearing what she had accomplished as far as 106 strikeouts Hattie admitted she was somewhat surprised.
“If it wasn’t for my teammates I would not be here right now,” she said. “I’m so proud of this team and all that we have accomplished this season. This is such an unbelievable feeling.”
Macumber was very emotional once the final out came knowing that all the extra practice she had put in with her dad and the hours of practice with her team had paid off and the tears of joy began to flow.
“I know teams, like what we saw today, are going to hit off me,” she said. “I believed in my defense, they believed in me, and we did it. My favorite part of this whole experience is that I did this with my dad as my coach.”
Throughout the district and state tournament Willcox has outscored its opponents 79-5 in those eight games, five of which were no-hitters by Macumber. The two runs Cactus Foothills scored Saturday were the most an opponent has scored this postseason against Willcox.
Willcox looked as if it was going to score first Saturday loading the bases with two outs on a couple of walks and an error in the top of the second, but Hjermsted struck out the final batter of the inning ending that threat.
Macumber walked Foothills Tenley Tuschl in the bottom half of the inning. She would later score on an error giving Cactus Foothills a 1-0 lead.
Macumber would help her team come back and tie the game, leading off the top half of the third with a triple before scoring on Julie Larson’s fielder’s choice.
Tied 1-1 going into the top of the fifth, Alessa Sanchez and Aguirre both reached base and Macumber followed with a shot to the outfield fence which was deep enough it allowed her to run the bases for an inside the park three run home run that gave Willcox a 4-1 lead.
Up 4-2 with two out in the bottom of the sixth Foothills’ Elena Oderkirk hit a comebacker to Macumber who tagged her for the final out as she was running towards first giving Willcox the state championship.
Hjermsted, Tuschl, Annika McCain and Emme Riccio each had one hit for Foothills.
Macumber hit 2-for-3, scored two runs and had three RBIs for Willcox while Aguirre and Lilly Williams each were 1-for-3 with a run scored for Aguirre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.