SIERRA VISTA — The Pueblo del Sol Women’s Golf Association will present its annual Hummingbird Classic Invitational golf tournament on Wednesday, June 8. Pueblo del Sol Country Club in Sierra Vista will host the 43rd event.
The play format is individual stroke, U.S. Golf Association rules, and a must-hole-out-every-hole policy. Flights are determined by the USGA Handicap Index. Two champions, one low, one gross, will be awarded per flight.
The two hours between registration and the start of play will allow for a continental breakfast at the club’s restaurant, The Grille, with prize raffles included with the entry fee. Practice rounds will be available in days prior to the event for registered golfers.
Debi Pate, tournament coordinator and PDSWGA chair, said “The first Hummingbird had a goal to try to bring lots of women golfers from all over Southeastern Arizona, bring them to one place, have one day of a lot of fun.
“The course is in great shape. “It’s known for its fast greens and for being one of the longest ladies’ courses in Southern Arizona — it’s beautiful.”
Joyce Kovacs, a charter member of PDSWGA who taught at Bella Vista Elementary School for 30 years, is the association’s tournament registrar.
Kovacs expects to have 80 golfers for this year’s Hummingbird. Unlike past Classics, the event is open only to Southern District Women’s Golf Association members.
Karol Lacroix-Water, an PDSWGA member for longer than a decade, is practicing for the upcoming Classic.
“What makes this very special and attractive is that we have a very high payout,” she said. “It’s part of the attraction.”
Last year, 44 of the 80 entrants took home prize money.
“The payout is awesome, better than any tournament in the area,” PDSWGA tournament chair Barbara Kennedy said, “although the 50/50 raffle and prizes are also a big draw.”
Prizes are underwritten by local sponsors and contributions from PDSWGA members.
“For the tournament, my biggest desire is to have a good turnout, that we have lots of fun with everyone having a good time,” Kennedy said.
The Pueblo del Sol chapter of SDWGA, a group with nearly 1,000 members among 34 member associations, was formed in 1976. The same year Pueblo del Sol Country Club was built and opened to the public.
The club is an active member of the golfing and Sierra Vista communities. It hosts charity events, tournaments, and is the sponsor of matches and practices for the Buena High School girls and boys golf teams.
Susie Kennedy, Pueblo del Sol Country Club marketing relations manager, considered the Huachucans Sierra Vista Open Auction & Charity Dinner, a pro-am match recently hosted at the club, hugely successful.
“The event in May was filled with caring hearts that gathered to support our kids,” Kennedy said. “Without fail, The Huachucans have proven you can always count on them to deliver on their core mission, supporting youth organizations for Cochise County kids.”
The Huachucans is a 501© organization founded in 1985 that donates to and supports youth activities, organizations and charities in Cochise County.
Former Huachucans president Jack Isles said the golf tournament and charity raised $50,000. “The money will be directed to organizations to support youth sports activities including girls’ softball, Boy & Girls Club, Buena, Tombstone, Bisbee, Elfrida (Valley Union) high schools and other worthy activities,” he said.
Pueblo del Sol will host another annual event in August, the General Jack Blair Four-Ball Tournament, a sanctioned Arizona Golf Association event. The 36-hole tournament is open to amateurs with an established handicap with the Golf Handicap Info Network (GHIN).
