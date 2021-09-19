If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ELFRIDA — A banged-up Valley Union squad hosted unbeaten San Manuel Friday who left its winning streak intact, winning 48-0.
Two days prior to the game, Valley Union (2-2) running back Kolby Gilbreth injured his ankle in practice and watched Friday’s game from the sideline, sporting a protective boot around his ankle while on crutches.
It didn’t take long before other players began joining Gilbreth on the sideline.
Blue Devil sophomore Shad Mathews was injured in the first quarter and came out of the game in the second half. Family members took him to a hospital for evaluation.
Luis Enriquez and Marshall Lawson were injured and neither returned to the game.
Blue Devils quarterback Jace Mitchell attempted to generate something offensively, using running backs freshman Steven De La Cruz and senior Travis Morin to move the ball. When the Blue Devils had any kind of momentum, they were stopped with a turnover or penalty.
San Manuel scored on its second possession but failed to convert the 2-point conversion, taking a 6-0 lead.
On the next possession Mitchell broke free for a 63-yard run but fumbled as he was being tackled. A penalty against San Manuel nullified the turnover, allowing the Blue Devils to maintain possession of the ball. The drive ended at the San Manuel 12 when the Blue Devils failed to convert a fourth down.
Two plays after turning the ball over to San Manuel, the Miners broke free for an 82-yard TD run. The Miners added the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
De La Cruz was tackled in the end zone for a safety early in the second quarter, increasing San Manuel’s lead to 16-0.
Two more touchdowns and by two successful 2-point conversions gave the Miners a 32-0 lead at the half.
The game went to a running clock in the third quarter when San Manuel scored twice, taking a commanding 48-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
After the game, VU coach Brandon Gilbreth admitted not having his son Kolby in the game hindered the offense.
“The first two series tonight I felt we could play with these guys and then things just fell apart,” he said. “We just need to get healthy. We just don’t have the players right now. We have no depth”
Up next for Valley Union is St. David, which suffered its first loss of the season Friday.
“I think we might get COVID next week,” Gilbreth joked.
