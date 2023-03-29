SIERRA VISTA − Steven Gose of Webster City, Iowa, was the overall winner of the 40th Annual Copper Classic Bodybuilding Competition Saturday, March 25, at Buena High School.
Gose also won his pro card, which has national competition implications.
This was Gose’s second consecutive year competing in the Copper Classic.
“I actually did this show in 1991,” he said. “I finished in last place. From 1991-1994 I was a soldier in the 86th Signal Battalion on Fort Huachuca. I also have a 27-year-old and a 25-year-old that still live here, and I got grandkids here, so I not only come out here for body building I also come here to see my grandkids.”
Last year Gose began training late and didn’t have a good showing. His goal was to do better this year.
Other big winners Saturday included Gus Haugen of Tucson, who was the Men’s Most Muscular.
The Men’s Best Poser was Jerome Gallegos of Tucson and MaFranciosa Kaeding of Sierra Vista won the Women’s Best Poser, the Women’s Most symmetrical and the Ms. Bikini Overall.
One highlight was the appearance of Townsend Saunders, the first “Mr. Buena” when the fitness competition first began in 1983.
Saunders won the event when he was just a sophomore at Buena. In 1987 Saunders became an NCAA Division II national wrestling champion for California State University-Bakersfield. He would later become a two-time All-American at Arizona State University. Townsend was a Goodwill Games gold medalist in 1994 and won two Pan American Games gold medals in 1991 and 1995. He also wrestled for the United States in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, and in 1996 where he won a silver medal in Atlanta.
Saunders, currently resides in Phoenix with his wife, Tricia, a four-time World Champion FILA wrestler, where he works in sales for ZipRecruiter. In 2019, Saunders was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a distinguished member.
Saunders told emcee Jeff Davenport after the event he enjoyed being back and seeing all the participants.
“It was really good seeing him after all these years,” said Hank Diaz, co-owner of Buena Health and Fitness and co-promoter of the event.
Diaz said participation numbers were not as high as he would have liked this year but overall, he was pleased.
“It went very well,” he said. “Jeff Davenport did a terrific job. He’s one heck of an emcee. He kept things going no matter what.”
Davenport said it was an honor to emcee this historic event.
“Meeting wrestling legend Townsend Saunders and introducing him to the crowd was amazing,” Davenport said. “Jason (Robinson), the head judge, helped make my job as emcee extremely smooth. And most of all, it is a joy watching the competitors win trophies, and in some cases, a pro card. I’m beyond grateful to Hank and Danny Diaz (Hank’s son) for inviting me to be a part of their event.”
2023 Copper Classic results
Ms. Wellness: 1. Lauren LeBlanc, 2. Nicole Morelock
Ms. Figure: 1. Cherie Johnson
Ms. Figure Open Short: 1. Cherie Johnson
Teen Physique Novice: 1. Darian Roar
Ms. Figure Overall: 1. Cherie Johnson
Ms. Figure Grandmasters: 1. Cherie Johnson
Ms. Bikini Jr Masters: 1. MaFranciosa Kaeding, 2. Lauren LeBlanc
Mens Physically Challenged: Mark Gurman, Dustin Paige
Ms. Bikini Novice: 1. MaFranciosa Kaeding, 2. Destinee Boring, 3. Nicole Morelock
Men’s Physique Novice: 1. Raymond LeBlanc
Men’s Physique Jr Masters: 1. Raymond LeBlanc
Men’s Physique Masters: 1. Douglas Markwith, 2. Brett Pritchard
Men’s Bodybuilding Masters: 1. Stephen Gose, 2. Douglas Markwith, 3. Gill Vasquez
Men’s Physique Open Medium: 1. Gus Haugen, 2. Brett Pritchard
Men’s Bodybuilding Grand Masters: 1. Jerome Gallegos, 2. Gill Vasquez
Men’s Physique Open Tall: 1. Raymond LeBlanc, 2. Douglas Markwith
Men’s Bodybuilding Ultra Masters: 1. Jerome Gallegos
Men’s Physique Overall: 1. Gus Haugen
Men’s Super Ultra Masters: 1. Joseph Sampson
Ms. Bikini Open Short: 1. MaFranciosa Kaeding
Men’s Bodybuilding Open Medium: 1. Stephen Gose, 2. Darian Roar, 3. Jerome Gallegos
Ms. Bikini Open Medium: 1 Destinee Boring, 2. Lauren LeBlanc
Men’s Bodybuilding Open Tall: 1. Douglas Markwith, 2. Joseph Sampson
Women’s Best Poser: 1. MaFranciosa Kaeding
Women’s Most Symmetrical: 1. MaFranciosa Kaeding
Ms. Bikini Overall: 1. MaFranciosa Kaeding
Men’s Best Poser: 1. Jerome Gallegos
Men’s Most Muscular: 1. Gus Haugen
Men’s Bodybuilding Overall: 1. Stephen Gose
