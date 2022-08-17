Purchase Access

COCHISE COUNTY — The excitement and anticipation of playing in the first football game of the season is finally here for four Cochise County schools, which have their first games of the season Friday night in what the Arizona Interscholastic Association describes as “Week Zero.”

Tombstone will be in Benson taking on the Bobcats, St. David will host Kearney Ray High School and Elfrida Valley Union will host Hayden.

