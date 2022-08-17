COCHISE COUNTY — The excitement and anticipation of playing in the first football game of the season is finally here for four Cochise County schools, which have their first games of the season Friday night in what the Arizona Interscholastic Association describes as “Week Zero.”
Tombstone will be in Benson taking on the Bobcats, St. David will host Kearney Ray High School and Elfrida Valley Union will host Hayden.
All three games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Benson
The Pima Roughriders rode into Benson to face the Bobcats in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 12.
This was the first opportunity for new Benson head coach Dustin Cluff to evaluate his players against an opponent.
The scrimmages allowed his coaching staff, a cadre of past Benson alumni, to be on the field and be able to directly communicate with each player.
In the scrimmage format, each team takes a 10-play set of offense and defense.
“With how the scrimmage works out, we’ll play about 80 plays, 50 offense, 40 defense,” Cluff said. “Usually, your third set of 10 plays is going to be for your JV players, a chance for your younger juniors and sophomores to play.
“Back side, there’s a few players we’re looking at, like Gavin Stauss who’s a junior, Daniel Hacket, also a junior, Trent Manzo who’s going to be our backup quarterback.”
Manzo will back up Dalton Crocket, who will also be a receiver.
The Bobcats defeated Tombstone last year in 2A play. Benson was promoted to the 3A South Region this season.
Bisbee
The Pumas concluded their first full week of contact Friday, Aug. 12.
“Overall, I’d say we are improving, and we are executing well,” Pumas coach Brian Vertrees said. “As is always the case, teams slow down about a 10th of a second or so when they get into full pads and contact, but I think our guys handled that well and pushed through and are continuing to hone their conditioning and fundamentals. We have a group of guys that respond to challenges and so far have done just that through the last two weeks.
“In full contact drills I was really pleased with how physical this group is. They were chomping at the bit to start hitting and we were able to get a good idea of which guys are going to make the jump this year. Even though we are young at a lot of spots we have a lot of experience on the field.
“Our guys are digesting the playbook well on both sides of the ball, and so this week we want to start getting more situational and making sure our guys are aware of how the game can change depending on the situation. The goal moving forward is to continue to build our chemistry, hammer out our timing and execution, cover situations and hone our fundamentals.”
Bisbee is not scrimmaging and is turning its focus toward its Aug. 26 season opener at Eloy Santa Cruz.
Buena
One week down and the pads are on for Buena High School football.
The Colts are in their second week of practice and are stronger than ever, number wise at least. Buena head coach, Joe Thomas, said Monday evening that he had 100 kids out for practice Monday and more coming out each day.
“I would like to end the season with the same amount of kids on the field,” he said. “Our senior class is our smallest since I have been here.”
Thomas and his coaching staff are using the second week of mandatory practice to establish the Buena football culture and expectations for the season.
“We have a lot of young kids who are going to help us compete well this year,” Thomas said. “The young guys who put in work all summer are doing well. Adjusting to school and football has been a challenge to some but most have adapted well and are moving in the right direction.”
Buena’s young bunch have a lot to learn in the last week leading up to the team’s scrimmage on Aug. 25. The Colts’ coaching staff is using the next two weeks, including the scrimmage, to trim their 50 players vying for a varsity spot to the final 35 to 40-player roster.
“We want practice to be harder than the game,” Thomas said. “We move the ball up and down the field in game type fashion. We put the kids in as many game type situations as possible. We create an atmosphere where the players have fun, learn, develop and execute.”
Douglas
As the Douglas Bulldogs’ Sept. 2 season opener with the Bisbee Pumas draws near the excitement increases, but there is still work to be done and reps to get in.
Bulldogs coach Hunter Long says his team is practicing well.
“We’ve had a lot of kids come out and even more than we had anticipated, so much so that we’re even running low on equipment to outfit everybody,” he said. “With that said, though, we also have a lot of inexperience and guys who have never played the game so we’re trying to get all those kids caught up and learn our system. For those returners and those that were coming to summer workouts, they all look really good.
“We have a ton of athletes that are all looking fast, strong and most importantly understanding of everything that we’re doing. We spent a lot more time watching film during the summer this year than in years past, which I think has raised their football IQs tremendously.
“We’re getting into full contact practices now but really looking forward to seeing how we stack up against a solid Nogales team next week when we scrimmage, which will give us a lot of insight into where we’re at and what adjustments need to be made before we kick off the regular season.”
Long confirmed the scrimmage with Nogales has been moved up a day to Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at Armando De Lucas Stadium.
Tombstone
Tombstone had its scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Tucson against Palo Verde.
What was originally scheduled to be a 60-play scrimmage was reduced to 20 due to lighting that moved into the area.
Still, coach Dominik Bonilla said he was impressed by what he saw from his first string units and believes the Yellow Jackets are way ahead of where they were at this time last year.
Sophomore DJ Elias has taken over the quarterbacking duties and was 9 of 10 in passing with three scores in the scrimmage.
Bonilla says Elias is showing he is comfortable with the position and knows how to get himself out of trouble should coverage break down.
He coach says the players were excited to go up against someone else and are looking forward to playing the Bobcats Friday.
In previous years, this game would have been a 2A San Pedro Region showdown. With Benson moving up to 3A it’s now a non-conference game.
Region game or not, Bonilla feels this game will give his team an idea of where they’re at and what they need to work on.
Following the game with Benson, Tombstone will be off a week.
St. David
“Keep an eye on number 88! Cover number 88!” the coaching staff from the Lordsburg, New Mexico, Mavericks were overheard calling out during their scrimmage against the St. David Tigers on Aug. 11.
The Tigers hosted the Mavericks and the San Manuel Miners.
“I thought the scrimmage went well,” St. David coach Braden Davis said of the scrimmages. “We’d hoped to have two sets of varsity against San Manuel but ended up doing two JV sets with them and just one varsity. So, the younger guys got more reps than we’d planned, but that was OK.”
Kydin Richardson, who was wearing practice jersey 88, got his chance at receiver and running back, with Ryan Gooding as quarterback for a set.
Davis met with his team early the next day to study video from the scrimmage.
“We made some plays, but made a great deal of mistakes, which we were able to break down for the players,” Davis said. “Sometimes it’s little things, a wrong step, a false step, not finishing a block, not keeping feet moving. So, we’ll work on that stuff to improve.”
The season begins Friday with the first of two home games in August. On Aug.19 the Tigers will face the Kearny Ray Bearcats at 7 p.m., then play the Baboquivari Warriors on Friday, Aug. 26.
“It’s all about getting better every practice, and every game, to get ourselves in the position we want to be in at the end of the year,” Davis said.
Valley Union
Skyler Hill will make his head coaching debut Friday night when the Blue Devils kick off their season at home against the Hayden Lobos.
These teams were scheduled to meet last year in the first round of 1A state playoffs but didn’t after Valley Union was forced to forfeit when several of its players contracted COVID.
Hill says he’s been pleased by the effort he’s seen from his players thus far, adding they are excited to be playing an actual game.
Valley Union didn’t participate in a preseason scrimmage.
Willcox
The Willcox Cowboys used their Aug. 11 scrimmage with the Miami Vandals to work on getting ready for the Aug. 26 season opener at home against the Gilbert Christian Knights.
Junior Ed Tingle will be anchoring Willcox’s front line alongside Michael Martinez and Isiah Villegas.
In the backfield this season will be seniors Ayden Fuentes and Cristian Pando and junior Kash Macumber.
Willcox coach Eric Hijalmarson and his staff are using this week to improve items they saw in the scrimmage
The Cowboys advanced to the second round of the 2A state playoffs last season, coming up short to top-seeded Parker, which lost to Morenci in the state semifinals.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and reporters Hector Acuna and Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.