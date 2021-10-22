It’s homecoming night in Cochise County

COUNTY — Buena, Douglas and Tombstone are having their homecoming games Friday while the Bisbee Pumas are honoring their departing seniors.
Unbeaten Willcox takes its 7-0 record to Morenci to face a Wildcat team that is coming off a tough loss to Benson last week and will be honoring its seniorsl.
A look at Friday’s games:
Flowing Wells (3-4, 0-1) at Buena (1-4, 0-0)
The distractions of homecoming are a concern for Buena football coach Joe Thomas as his Colts prepare to host a Tucson Flowing Wells team that was defeated last week by Marana Mountain View 46-7.
Buena had an unexpected week off last week after Tucson Cholla canceled its 5A South game due to low participation numbers.
Buena hosted its annual Powder Puff football game on Wednesday.
“It is going to be a lot of distractions but it will be a lot of emotion and we need to play lights out,” Thomas said. “Despite the win-loss record, we are getting guys healthy and things are starting to come together as we head into regional play. We are hungry and pissed off that we did not get to play last week. Austin Cox is going to be healthy after fracturing an elbow against Barry Goldwater (the season-opening game).”
Following Friday’s contest with Flowing Wells the Colts have three regular-season games left and need to make a serious push if they hope to make the postseason playoffs. Kickoff for Friday’s game is 7 p.m.
Empire (3-4, 1-0) at Douglas (1-4, 0-1)
The Douglas Bulldogs will be looking to end a four-game losing streak Friday when they host the Tucson Empire Ravens at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
Douglas reportedly took 15 players to Tucson Amphitheater last week where the Bulldogs were beaten 42-7.
Empire shut out Rio Rico 37-0.
Douglas had its annual homecoming parade up G Avenue Thursday, which was followed by the traditional bonfire.
Like many other coaches, Douglas coach Hunter Long is doing all that he can to keep his players focused on the upcoming game and says his team will have to be ready if they hope to pull out the win Friday night.
DHS alumni from as far back as 1950 and 1960 are expected to be in town for the game cheering on the Bulldogs.
Willcox (7-0, 2-0) at Morenci (6-2, 1-1)
This game in Morenci is one of the key matchups of the week, especially in the 2A San Pedro Region where the race for the top spot is tightening up.
Willcox is tied for first place with Pima; both are 2-0. The game between the schools scheduled for two weeks ago was canceled due to Willcox COVID-19 related issues. It appears the game will not be rescheduled.
Willcox beat Bisbee last week 46-7 as quarterback Ayden Fuentes ran for four touchdowns and threw for another and running back Cristian Pando added to his rushing total, gaining 236 yards on 27 carries giving him 1,156 yards and 19 touchdowns for the season.
Morenci went into Benson in first place and left in fourth place after getting thumped by the Bobcats 42-7.
Willcox is ranked fifth in the 2A state rankings; Morenci eighth.
Benson (5-2, 2-1) at Tombstone (2-5, 0-3)
It’s homecoming in Tombstone Friday and the Yellow Jackets are celebrating the 100th anniversary of their school and the renaming of their football field in honor of their late coach Mike Hayhurst.
Friday is expected to be an emotional day for THS alumni past and present, beginning with the homecoming parade at 3 p.m. followed by the field dedication ceremony at 4. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Tombstone lost to Pima last week 45-0 while Benson spanked Morenci 42-7.
Even with two losses, based on strength of schedule Benson (third) is ranked higher than Willcox (fifth), Pima (sixth) and Morenci (eighth) in the 2A state rankings. Tombstone is ranked 29th out of 44 2A teams.
Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla says he will have his players ready for Benson and he expects the Yellow Jackets to go out and do their best, knowing a Tombstone win can really shake up the 2A San Pedro standings.
Pima (5-2, 2-0) at Bisbee (3-5, 0-3)
It’s Senior Night in Bisbee Friday as the Pumas play their last home game of the season.
Pumas head coach Brian Vertress and his staff will honor these graduating seniors prior to kickoff:
Oscar Mendoza, Abdiel Armenta, Daniel Moroyoqui, Geoffrey Gribble, Dario Noriega, Camden Miller, Nito Hernandez, Chris Contreras, EJ Hernandez, Edward Holly and manager Carlos Chapman.
“This is going to be an emotional night for many of these players,” the coach said, adding he is hoping it will motivate them to go out and possibly pull off an upset against a strong Pima squad.
Bisbee lost to Willcox 42-7 last Saturday while Pima shutout Tombstone 45-0.
1A state playoffs: Valley Union forfeits to Hayden
Talk about an up-and-down situation ...
Approximately 16 hours after thinking their season was over following a 30-12 loss to the Duncan Wildkats last week, the Valley Union Blue Devils learned Saturday they had been given a shot at redemption based on their strength of schedule and received the second-to-last seed in the 12-team 1A state playoffs.
The 11th-seeded Blue Devils were pumped and primed to meet No. 6 Hayden tonight.
However, due to COVID-19-related reasons, on Thursday Valley Union had to forfeit the game. The Blue Devils finish the season 4-4 overall, 3-2 in the 1A South Region.
The top four 1A seeds, Mogollon, St. David, Williams and Mohave Accelerated, have first-round byes and will play Oct. 29 at home against the winners of Friday’s games.
1A East Region champion Hayden (4-3, 3-0) will be at Williams next Friday for a second-round game.
AZSportsNetwork in Phoenix tweeted this week, “Valley Union is the only school football program in the entire state of Arizona big or small that has played in a state title game every single decade since 1960.”
Valley Union now will have to wait until 2022 to add to that streak.
