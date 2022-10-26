TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s volleyball team, the newly crowned 2A East Region champion, won its 16 straight volleyball match Monday, sweeping the Pima Roughriders 3-0 on Senior Night at Herman Fischer Gymnasium at Tombstone High School.

Monday’s win keeps Tombstone ranked sixth in the state among 2A schools and pretty much secure the Yellow Jackets a top-eight spot in the 2A state volleyball tournament, which begins Saturday, Nov. 5 at Glendale Mountain Ridge High School.

