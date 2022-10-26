TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s volleyball team, the newly crowned 2A East Region champion, won its 16 straight volleyball match Monday, sweeping the Pima Roughriders 3-0 on Senior Night at Herman Fischer Gymnasium at Tombstone High School.
Monday’s win keeps Tombstone ranked sixth in the state among 2A schools and pretty much secure the Yellow Jackets a top-eight spot in the 2A state volleyball tournament, which begins Saturday, Nov. 5 at Glendale Mountain Ridge High School.
Seniors Arceli Blackwell and Kiersten Schilling along with manager Addilynn Thomasson were honored prior to the match with Pima.
Once the ceremony was over and the warmups completed the Yellow Jackets proceeded to go out and take care of business, beating Pima in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-17.
When these same teams met several weeks ago at Pima, the Yellow Jackets dropped the first two sets and were forced to rally to win the next three, taking the match 3-2.
Monday’s match was all Tombstone. Schilling scored the first point of the match, knocking down one of her powerful kills. Blackwell’s hit that ended up being misplayed by Pima gave the Yellow Jackets the final point they needed to win the match.
The first set was all Tombstone as the Yellow Jackets jumped out to an 8-2 lead, padded it to 18-8 and 24-12 before winning 25-15.
The second set saw Pima take an 8-5 lead. Tombstone battled back to tie the score 8-8. The teams proceeded to trade points until Pima broke a 13-13 tie and went ahead 18-14 and 20-16.
The Yellow Jackets did not panic however and behind the support of an energetic crowd, rallied, tying the match at 21-21 before Blackwell’s kill gave Tombstone a 23-21 lead en route to a 25-21 second set win.
Julia Schilling’s ace in the third set helped Tombstone take a 7-3 lead which later expanded to 19-11 and 22-16.
“What these girls have been doing is absolutely amazing,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “We came into the season with high expectations. We’ve had some bumps and bruises along the way, but it’s been fun and exciting to watch these girls perform each night they step on the court.”
Romero admitted he’s surprised by the win streak but adds his players have worked hard to make it happen.
“It’s been like unwrapping a Christmas gift you didn’t expect to get,” he said. “This is way more than what I ever imagined.”
For Kiersten Schilling, this season has been one she’s dreamed of and being part of a region championship team, she said, feels great.
“I knew we had the talent to be a good team but what we’ve done has been amazing,” she said. “We’ve really bonded as a team and have all worked together. I feel we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses better now than we did at the start of the season.
“We also know how to pick each other up which helps.”
Blackwell said it’s sad knowing she’s played her last home match at THS but she’s happy they did it with a win to keep their winning streak intact.
“I’m really proud of this team and what we’ve accomplished,” she said.
Kiersten Schilling had 17 kills and four aces against Pima; Blackwell had nine kills, 10 digs and one ace. Julia Schilling had eight blocks. Hannah Humphrey had four digs, three blocks, three aces and a kill.
Tombstone, 16-1 overall, 11-0 in both conference and region, closes out the regular season Thursday, Oct. 27 at Benson.
When Benson and Tombstone met earlier in Tombstone the Yellow Jackets prevailed 3-1.
Benson last week ended St. David’s 13-match winning streak, giving the Tigers their lone loss of the season.
Blackwell, Schilling and Romero all understand what Benson is capable of doing and add they just need to go out and play their game, communicate and hopefully things will come out in their favor.
Benson, ranked 18th in Tuesday’s 2A volleyball rankings, has pretty much secured itself a spot in the 2A state play-in tournament. A win over Tombstone could help Benson get a home game while a loss should put them on the road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.