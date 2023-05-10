ST. DAVID − Owen Judd’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the St. David Tigers to a thrilling come from behind 7-6 win over the Anthem Prep Eagles in the 1A state baseball quarterfinals Saturday, May 6 at St. David High School.
The Tigers who won the 1A state baseball championship in 2021 and last year lost to Bagdad in the state semifinals, are headed back to the state semifinals where the fourth seeded Tigers will face top seed Hayden at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Tempe’s Diablo Stadium.
Saturday’s game with Anthem was the third consecutive year the Eagles had faced the Tigers in the state quarterfinal. In 2021 St. David posted an 11-1 win. Last year it was a two out walk off double by Jake Goodman in the bottom of the seventh that helped the Tigers beat the Eagles 3-2.
It appeared early on Saturday that this year’s state game was going to have a different outcome as Anthem Prep led 6-1 going into the bottom of the sixth.
Anthem junior Noah Torres-Brooks belted the first pitch of the game from St. David pitcher Josh Garret to deep left field for a leadoff double. Two batters later Brooks scored. Anthem added another run before the inning ended before adding two more runs in the top of the second taking a 4-0 lead.
St. David finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the third when Garrett grounded into a fielder’s choice allowing Corran Christensen to score.
The Eagles added runs in the fourth and sixth innings increasing their lead to 6-1.
While Anthem was scoring runs St. David was struggling to generate any kind of offense against senior Ronan Whitley, pitchers for the Eagles leaving the bases loaded in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
In the bottom of the sixth Christensen and Luke Haymore both scored for the Tigers making the score 6-3 and setting the stage for a dramatic seventh inning.
Cedar Haynie’s and Merrill’s runs in the bottom of the seventh made the score 6-5.
Judd, who was 0-for-3 going into his final at bat, singled on a 1-2 count scoring Cole Haymore and Christensen giving St. David the come from behind win.
Garrett started the game on the mound for the Tigers and lasted just one inning giving up four runs, three hits, striking out two and walking two.
Ryan Gooding threw 5⅔ innings in relief before giving way to Judd who threw ⅓ of an inning in relief.
Judd finished the game hitting 1-for-4 with three RBIs; Christensen was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI, Cole Haymore 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI; Garrett was 0-for-2 but his two bases loaded walks scored two runs; Luke Haymore was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
After the dramatic win St. David coach Ron Goodman praised his players for never quitting even when they were down five runs.
“The thing with this team is they don’t quit, and they had a chance to quit” he said. “I’m so proud of these guys. They kept grinding and pushing and found a way to pull it out there in the end. They know what it takes to get it done. We’ve come back before this year to win games. I know these guys can do it
The coach had no explanation as to why his team struggled with its bats early on and left so many runners on base.
“Our big hitters were coming up empty,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job at the plate next week.”
Goodman joked after the win that games like this make it hard on his 70-year-old heart.
“They darn near gave me a heart attack,” he joked. “I’m excited these kids are moving on to the next round.”
