ST. DAVID − Owen Judd’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the St. David Tigers to a thrilling come from behind 7-6 win over the Anthem Prep Eagles in the 1A state baseball quarterfinals Saturday, May 6 at St. David High School.

The Tigers who won the 1A state baseball championship in 2021 and last year lost to Bagdad in the state semifinals, are headed back to the state semifinals where the fourth seeded Tigers will face top seed Hayden at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Tempe’s Diablo Stadium.

