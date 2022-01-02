SIERRA VISTA — Over the holiday break, former Buena Colts running back Kaleb Bryant, the 2018 5A Southern Region Offensive Player of the Year, signed a letter of intent to play for MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.
“The reason I chose this school is because I had been in contact with (MidAmerica Nazarene University) head coach Paul Hansen since I was at Buena and he was (coaching) at Western New Mexico,” Bryant said.
“After last season, I texted him and asked if he needed any players, and he said he definitely needed me at MidAmerica Nazarene.”
Bryant spent the last two seasons playing football at College of the Desert, a junior college in Palm Desert, California.
“First and foremost, I like that it is a Christian school, and I also know that I can trust the coach,” Bryant said.
Bryant will be arriving on campus Jan. 8. He will be competing in spring practice for a starting job at MidAmerica.
“I learned to always be prepared at College of the Desert because if you do not produce, someone else will step up to take your spot,” Bryant said.
In 2018, while playing for Buena, Bryant had 150 carries for 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns and 33 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 21 tackles and a fumble recovery.
“We have a lot of good kids down here, and I am happy for him and his family,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “It is great that he gets to extend his career and also get a good education.
“It might not have been the route that everyone wants to take, but at the end of the day, he is playing at the university level. I am sure he is going to do well, and MidAmerica Nazarene University will mold him into the type of player they need.
“One of the funny memories I recall is that he thought he was ready to compete on varsity as a freshman, and he never lets me forget. He was part of that team that went 6-4 and turned the tide for Buena, so his efforts were monumental for Buena.”
While Bryant’s performances were notable on the gridiron, he was different off the field.
“He was a soft-spoken kid who did not say much, but he was very dynamic on the field,” Thomas said. “I remember going to the regional meetings, and all of the other coaches talked about how they would stop Bryant after seeing his film.”
This is the beginning of former Buena players signing to play college football.
“We have about five players currently with offers, so hopefully we can increase that number to eight or 10 by the end of spring,” Thomas said.
Buena will hold its official signing day in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.