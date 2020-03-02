The city’s Kings Court facility was full of hustle and bustle with 29 junior tennis players, their anxious parents and friends, and some hard-working volunteers at an annual junior tennis tournament held this past Saturday (Feb. 29). This was the first of a series of three for 2020 which is sponsored by the Sierra Vista Community Tennis Association (SVCTA).
As a tennis player or as a spectator, you could hear the sweet popping sound of tennis balls, the calling out of scores (or, in some cases, remaining silent), and the cheering of parents and friends. The boys and girls, ranging in age from 9 through 19 (elementary school through high school), came from throughout Cochise County.
Consisting of three skill levels, beginners (bronze), intermediate (silver), and advanced (gold), the juniors played one game after another until the top players from each skill level was determined. At the beginners’ level, Hina Calimlim took the 1st place bronze medal while Abigail Bearer took 2nd. Three juniors at the intermediate level tied which caused a series of tiebreakers. These resulted with the silver medals going to Robert Gavin for 1st place and Andrew Polaha for 2nd. With a one point difference, Caleb Thomasson took 1st and Bernie Polaha took 2nd in the advanced, or gold, group. Congratulations to the winners and great playing by all!
SVCTA thanks the participants, their parents, and volunteers for a fun and successful event. The next tournament is scheduled for April 25th with the last one being held May 16th. Interested players may email svctajuniorsatellitetennis@gmail.com for further information.
Submitted by Sheri Weiss, SVCTA member