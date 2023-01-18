WILLCOX — The 2023 Jack Kortsen Memorial Instructional League played its first weekend with six high-school level softball teams seeing action at Keiller Park on Jan. 14.
The third running of the league consists of three weekends of games among Willcox, Douglas, St. David, Morenci and Tombstone high schools and the Sierra Vista Diamonds.
The league was created in honor of Jack Kortsen, a former Willcox coach who passed away in 2020. Kortsen was a beloved coach with a distinct passion for athletics and the football and softball programs.
He was head coach of varsity football from 2013-16 and had returned to the program in 2020 as an assistant preparing for that upcoming season.
COVID restrictions would later shut down the 2020 season.
Jan Kortsen, Jack’s wife, teamed with Willcox High School softball coach Trevor Ward to honor her husband’s dedication and commitment to the softball players and program.
Ward, a 1991 Willcox grad, is in his fourth year as head coach. He was the assistant varsity football coach under Kortsen.
At one time Kortsen became Ward’s assistant for softball, a memorable role reversal that Ward said Kortsen truly relished.
Kortsen was a teacher in the district, Little League baseball coach, a rancher for many years, and even the school district groundskeeper shortly before his passing at the age of 62.
The father of six got to coach his son, Jack, in varsity football and daughter, Samantha, in softball.
The league’s mission is to create paths to success for young athletes by providing a positive experience before the season begins.
Coaches can use the opportunity to teach, with the pace of games geared at instruction rather than competition.
“It’s a preseason league to get ready, have fun,” Jan Kortsen said. “This is the first day, and we do three Saturdays in a row. It’s a fun time. We encourage the coaches and players to stop play if they need to, to talk about the game. This is meant to be an instructional league.”
The special rules included no lineups, everyone can hit, unlimited substitutions, five runs per inning limit, 90 minutes game time and a courtesy running for any position.
Players gain strength and knowledge of the game that will benefit them in their upcoming season.
“We play two double headers, one in the mornings then another doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m,” Jan Kortsen explained.
The next games are Saturday, Jan. 21, with Willcox versus Douglas at the high school and the Sierra Vista Diamonds versus St. David at Keiller Park, playing at 9 and 11 a.m. Willcox meets Tombstone at Willcox High at 1 and 3 p.m.
On Jan. 28 it’s Willcox versus Douglas at Willcox and Morenci versus St. David at Keiller for the morning doubleheaders. Tombstone and the Diamonds play in the afternoon.
