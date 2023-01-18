WILLCOX — The 2023 Jack Kortsen Memorial Instructional League played its first weekend with six high-school level softball teams seeing action at Keiller Park on Jan. 14.

The third running of the league consists of three weekends of games among Willcox, Douglas, St. David, Morenci and Tombstone high schools and the Sierra Vista Diamonds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments