SIERRA VISTA − Lightning interrupted Buena High’s first day of mandatory practice Monday afternoon but didn’t dampen the spirits of the coaches and players.
“It’s exciting,” sophomore quarterback Nash Moore said about the first day. “The captains are in the locker room trying to keep the team pumped up.”
After a 30-minute weather delay the Colts took the field for their first official practice of the 2022 Class 5A high school football season.
Head coach Joe Thomas said he had 90 players on the field Monday afternoon, the most he’s had on the first day during his tenure at Buena.
“We’re so diverse,” Thomas said. “We have the smallest group of seniors that we’ve ever had and a lot of talented young freshmen and sophomores.”
The Colts, who plan to be in pads by the end of the week, are using their time in helmets to work on conditioning, team bonding and comprehension of the team’s playbook.
Senior Trevor Rudolph said this year’s team has great chemistry, and the players understand the importance of playing for one another.
“We’re a lot more bonded together this year,” he said. “We trust one another.”
The Colts held voluntary workouts throughout the summer. Thomas runs practice at game speed, and it was evident Monday that those who participated all summer are ready for the rapidly approaching season.
Once the Colts complete their mandatory two weeks of practice, they will host Rio Rico and Rincon on Aug. 25 for a scrimmage at 6 p.m.
Buena opens the regular season on Sept. 2 at Sahuarita High School.
