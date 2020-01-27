The third annual Moffett-Young Scholarship Golf Tournament was held Saturday at the Mountain View Golf Course on Fort Huachuca. The tournament creators and hosts, Dr. James and Frances Moffett, explained this is their way of giving back to their community, as well as helping promising young golfers achieve their educational goals.
The tournament was open to graduating male and female golf team members from public high schools in Bisbee, Benson, Douglas, Sierra Vista, and Willcox. This year’s tournament included its first female participant, Sylvia B. Patton, from Buena High School in Sierra Vista. The scholarship certificates will be presented on the schools’ Scholarship Nights.
Academic scholarship recipients: Sylvia B. Patton, $500, Buena HS; Christopher T. (C. J.) Sherman, $400, Bisbee HS; Frank D. (R. J.) Wright, $500, Bisbee HS; Isaac F. Ruiz, $400, Buena HS.
Submitted by James Moffett