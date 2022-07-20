Local Martial Arts team wins at national competition

Students of the Olympic Karate Shotokan show off the medals they won at a national competition. From left, Jarvis Russell, Ryan Nguyen, Felix Tran, Kloe Tran, Allison Nguyen and instructor Fredy Sensei.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — Olympic Karate Shotokan Martial Arts School in Sierra Vista sent a team of five students to the 2022 USA National Karate Championships and Team Trials in Spokane, Washington, June 30 through July 3, and they all earned medals in their first major competitions.

The karate students, ranging in age from 6 to 10, competed in a variety of disciplines, showing poise, technique and skill beyond their years and earned gold and bronze medals in the process.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments