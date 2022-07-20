Local Martial Arts team wins at national competition

Students of the Olympic Karate Shotokan show off the medals they won at a national competition. From left, Jarvis Russell, Ryan Nguyen, Felix Tran, Kloe Tran, Allison Nguyen and instructor Fredy Sensei.
SIERRA VISTA — Olympic Karate Shotokan Martial Arts School in Sierra Vista sent a team of five students to the 2022 USA National Karate Championships and Team Trials in Spokane, Washington, June 30 through July 3, and they all earned medals in their first major competitions.
The karate students, ranging in age from 6 to 10, competed in a variety of disciplines, showing poise, technique and skill beyond their years and earned gold and bronze medals in the process.
Their instructor, Fredy Sensei, was beaming with pride at the accomplishments of his young team and how they kept their composure in a pressure-packed environment.
“They were nervous because they had to wait and watch until it was their time to compete,” he said. “Imagine sitting there for an hour before they called your name to compete. They were scared but they overcame that and I’m so happy for them.
“Winning medals is one way to gain confidence and during the competition, we compete with others with respect and increase our trust and belief in ourselves.
“Definitely, when kids win a competition, the love for their sport increases and they look forward to their next competition. But I don’t want them to compete just to win medals.”
Winning medals at the event were Kloe Tran, 2X gold in Kata Beginner Division; Felix Tran, bronze in Kata Novice Division; Ryan Nguyen, silver in Kata Novice Division; Jarvis Russell, gold in Team Kata Division; and Allison Nguyen, bronze in Female Kata Novice Division.
All are member students of the Olympic Karate Shotokan located at 999 E. Fry Blvd., Suite 223.
