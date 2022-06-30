SIERRA VISTA — Years of hard work and patiently waiting finally paid off early Wednesday morning when Sierra Vista’s Darick Hall received word that his time had come, he was being called up to the major leagues.
He didn’t waste much time making his mark.
Hall, the grandson of Cochise County baseball legend Dr. James Bo Hall, made his professional baseball debut on national television Wednesday evening, batting cleanup as the designated hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies, who were hosting the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
After going 0-for-4 in his debut Wednesday night, Hall belted two home runs and drove in three runs Thursday in a 14-4 romp over the Braves.
On a 1-and-2 count in the fourth inning, Hall unloaded on an 88-mph slider from Atlanta pitcher Jesus Cruz and sent the horsehide 407 feet over the wall in right field.
He wasn’t finished, though. If you can do it once, why not do it twice?
In the eighth inning, Hall belted another homer to right with Odubel Herrera on base. His first two major league hits: home runs.
“I’m just glad I didn’t miss a bag,” Hall said. “I was running, but my feet weren’t feeling the ground.”
The former Sierra Vista Little Leaguer, Buena Colt and Cochise College Apache lined out to Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies in his first at bat in the major leagues Wednesday. He struck out in his final appearance as the Braves beat the Phillies 4-1.
On Tuesday, Hall, 26, belted his 20th homer of the season for the Class AAA Lehigh Valley IronPigs, where he had been playing for the past two years.
Hall was the Phillies’ 14th-round draft pick out of Dallas Baptist University in 2016. He has hit 118 homers in six minor-league seasons. In 72 games in AAA this season, he was hitting .269 with 18 doubles, 67 RBIs and had a .894 OPS (on base plus slugging percentage). His 20 homers were tied for the most in AAA.
He was the South Atlantic League MVP at Lakewood in 2017 and an Eastern League All-Star in 2019 at Class AA Reading. He led the league with 38 doubles and 59 extra-base hits and was second with 20 homers.
According to Bo Hall, his grandson’s team was at a hotel following a game in Syracuse, New York, when he was given the news early Wednesday morning that he was being called up.
“It all happened pretty fast,” Bo Hall said. “One minute he’s in his room and the next minute he’s being called to the lobby by his skipper for a team meeting where he was told in front of his teammates that he was being called up to the major leagues. They flew him to New Jersey and from there he had a 45-minute limousine ride to Philadelphia.”
Bo and his wife, Joyce, were unable to make the trip to Philadelphia but watched their grandson make his professional baseball debut on television from their home in Hereford.
“It was great watching him play,” Hall said. “He’s worked his butt off to get this chance. He deserves this.”
Buena coach Mark Schaffer was beaming with pride about his former player.
“I am really happy for Darick and his family,” Schaffer said. “I have seen his work ethic in the offseason, and he deserves the opportunity. Buena baseball wishes Darick the best of luck.”
According to scouting reports, Hall, 6-feet-4, 248 pounds, is among Philadelphia’s top prospects and will provide an extra left-handed bat for the Phillies, who are looking to add some left-handed pop to their lineup after losing reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper to a broken left thumb.
“I’d just like to see him get a chance and show the Phillies that he can play,” Bo said. “We were beginning to wonder if this day would ever come.”
Darick also plays first base.
At the District 8 8-10 All-Star tournament at Stone Complex in Sierra Vista, Hall’s major league debut was a topic of conversation Wednesday and was it announced several times over the public address system that the former Sierra Vista Little Leaguer is now playing in the major leagues.
Philadelphia is scheduled to be on ESPN’s Sunday night baseball when the Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals. The game will start at 4 p.m.
