Sierra Vista’s Anika “Rocco” O’Brien will be going after her first NASCAR win in the Hobby Stock division Saturday, April 15, at Tucson Speedway.
O’Brien will be competing in one of three races that night. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin following opening ceremonies at 6:45. O’Brien will take part in an autograph session at 6 p.m. when fans can talk to her, see her car and get an autograph.
O’Brien, who just turned 16 and is the daughter of Brian and Kristi O’Brien, says she is giving up a weekend of birthday partying for one night of racing.
“This is my eighth season (of racing),” she said. “My dad started racing in the 1990s. He started racing because his Upa (grandfather) in Germany raced sidecars. I got to watch him race a little when I was young. He stopped when my brother (Maddox) was born but for as long as I can remember we’ve always had a race car sitting in the back yard.”
O’Brien said what really got her into racing was a trip to the NHRA Nationals in Phoenix when she was small and where she met her role model, Ashley Force, the daughter of 16-time NHRA Top Fuel Funny Car national champion John Force, who at the time was a NHRA Funny Car drag racer for John Force Racing.
“There was something about how fast they went that got my attention,” she said. “My third or fourth Christmas my parents had me go out to the front patio where there was a junior dragster. I couldn’t race it at that point. The starting age was 8. The dragster was going to be my first but when the Bandoleros came to Tucson Speedway, our crew chief at the time said his son had a junior dragster and he felt I would have more fun doing circle track racing instead of going in a straight line.”
The O’Briens sold the dragster and bought a Bandolero type of car that is used in entry-level racing in the United States and Canada. Bandoleros can reach in excess of 70 mph, but do not accelerate very quickly. The cars are built like miniature stock cars, with a tube frame and sheet metal cage. Drivers enter through the roof of the vehicle. Most drivers range from 8 to 14 years old, but older drivers can also race. The cars race on 1/4-mile, 3/8-mile and 4/10-mile ovals and also road courses and dirt tracks.
O’Brien said there is Bandit Bandolero and Outlaw Bandolero racing, which requires much the same car. The Bandit Bandoleros are a restricted class for 8-11-year-olds. She races in the unrestricted category, which is for those 12 and older.
“I thought it would be cool to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” she said. “We can race at the same track.
“I started with the Bandoleros when I was 9. I was named the rookie of the year that year. In 2017 and 2018 I won the championship title in the Bandit Bandolero.”
In 2019 she won the rookie of the year title in the Outlaw Bandolero division; in 2020 she won the championship title in that same division and in 2021 she was the rookie of the year in the Hobby Stock division.
In 2022 O’Brien did not race a full season. She raced twice in the Bandolero division and won both and raced three times in Hobby Stock, improving her time on the track each time.
Her race Saturday will be the prelude to the main event.
“I’m hoping this (race) will bring in more people,” she said. “This is actually a special event because the SRL Super Late Models and SRL Modifieds will be there. I’m in the support division.”
O’Brien says her excitement increases as race day gets closer. She’s familiar with the layout of the track, which she believes is going to help her Saturday night.
“I love working on cars, I love driving cars and I love to race them,” she said. “I love the Friday nights in the garage, the dinners we have with the crew. There’s nothing like being behind the wheel.
“I like following in my dad’s footsteps. Some of my favorite memories so far have been from being the fan or having my car on the track and wanting to sit in it, wanting pictures and an autograph. I like to not be anything like anybody else.”
O’Brien says the support she has received from her family has been amazing.
“My dad has been my mentor,” she said. ”He’s told us he has more fun watching me and my brother race than himself race. He says he gets more excited, more jittery whenever I’m on the track. I do the same thing when he’s on the track because I’m not behind the wheel so whatever decisions have to be made, I can’t make them.
“He spots for me. He’s on the radio with me when I’m on the track. My mom does all the videos and prepares all the food. She braids my hair so it won’t get in my face.”
She also gives a special thanks to her grandmother, Karin O’Brien.
Maddox, 12, who is starting to race and recently won his first Bandolero race, helps out with the crew doing whatever needs to be done to help his sister.
“Watching her race is a lot of fun,” he said. “She’s helped me with my racing.”
When Maddox got his first win he acknowledged Anika for helping him prepare based on her experience.
O’Brien is home schooled but also is taking classes at the Cochise College Sierra Vista campus.
“I am studying administration justice in law enforcement,” she said. “This is my third semester taking classes here to get started. That way when I turn 21 I can get into the police academy.”
She recently had to do a paper for an English class and did it on racing. She brought her car to the college, fired it up and gave her classmates the opportunity to sit behind the wheel.
Needless to say, she got an A on her paper.
Venison burgers are her favorite food.
“My family is big on hunting,” she said. “I do hunt but it’s not my favorite activity.”
Her favorite type of music is classic country.
“I live a very old-fashion country lifestyle,” she said. “To relax I enjoy being in the shop working on cars. I’m currently restoring a 1974 Dodge Charger. That will be my street car. I do love to read. I really don’t do a lot to relax. I’m always up doing something. I’m also a black belt in karate. I’ve been studying martial arts since I was 4 years old. I continue to study at the Sierra Vista Martial Arts Club twice a week.”
O’Brien admits that while she is excited for the race to arrive she’s aware it’s going to be over pretty quickly.
“I’ll race anytime I can,” she said. “I enjoy it that much.”
None of this would be possible if were not for her sponsors and crew, which include Cochise College, Stark Electric Inc., Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, Freedom Fab and Powder, Phillips Eye Care, Second Amendment Family Gun Shop, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Davis Funeral Home, Sierra Vista Martial Arts Club, Kristi’s Kreations, M&R Auto Salvage and The Body Shop, and her crew of BJ Jackson, Pat Kelly, Justin Case, Nathan Routhieaux and her brother.
