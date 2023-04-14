Sierra Vista’s Anika “Rocco” O’Brien will be going after her first NASCAR win in the Hobby Stock division Saturday, April 15, at Tucson Speedway.

O’Brien will be competing in one of three races that night. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin following opening ceremonies at 6:45. O’Brien will take part in an autograph session at 6 p.m. when fans can talk to her, see her car and get an autograph.

