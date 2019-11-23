FORT HUACHUCA — The annual Turkey Bowl returned to Fort Huachuca after a one-year hiatus Friday afternoon. The Fort Huachuca Knights defeated the Mustangs from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base 13-6 to keep the "Commander's Cup."
Active duty military members from Fort Huachuca and Davis-Monthan played four quarters of flag football for the first time in two years. Tanja Linton, media relations officer for Fort Huachuca, said the game was canceled last year because Davis-Monthan's "requirement to provide support to the border mission."
Fort Huachuca reclaimed the trophy in 2017 after not having it for three consecutive years.
"The Turkey Bowl flag football game is a fun, recreational event for soldiers, airmen and fans of both teams," Linton said. "It's carried out in the spirit of inter-service rivalry much like the famous Army-Navy game."
Alfred Francisco, chief of sports fitness and aquatics for Fort Huachuca, said the game first started in 2010 and was originally between the military intelligence soldiers and the signal brigade. However, when the signal brigade left they decided to reach out to Davis-Monthan to continue the tradition.
"It shows the younger guys here there's more to do here then school ...," he said.
Davis-Monthan was first on the board as they scored the game's first touchdown early in the first quarter. Fort Huachuca responded with 13 unanswered points in the first half to hold off Davis-Monthan.
"It's a good tradition, with the Army-Navy game, so why not partner with the Air Force," Francisco said. "We hope to start a rotation (where the game is played)."