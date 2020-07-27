DOUGLAS — As safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic continue, another youth sports program in Douglas has decided to cancel its upcoming season.
The Douglas AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization) is following what several other youth sports leagues are doing and cancelling its fall 2020 season.
Since the pandemic broke in March, Douglas has cancelled its youth baseball, softball, basketball, football and cheerleading and now, soccer seasons.
The decision to not play soccer this year impacts roughly 300 players and coaches. Last year the Douglas AYSO had 31 teams for boys and girls 3- to 14-years of age.
“As we navigate this unprecedented pandemic, we have all had to make some very hard decisions that have kept us from playing soccer and supporting the children in our community,” Brandi Samaniego, regional commissioner of the Douglas AYSO 809 Region, said in a statement posted on Facebook. “The season has changed, and many of our AYSO communities around the nation continue to feel the tremendous impact of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.”
Samaniego stated that with a majority vote, the board decided to cancel the upcoming season in an effort “to keep the children and families in our community safe.”
Those volunteers serving on the Douglas AYSO board are: Samaniego; Deanna Quijada, assistant regional commissioner, Eric Quijada, coach administrator, Melissa Sanchez, registar, Jose Quijada regional auditor and Andy Grijalava safety coordinator.
Samaniego said through the local Douglas AYSO Facebook page instructional videos, challenges, and prizes will be posted on its Facebook page as the board continues to monitor and plan for a phased re-opening.
“We will be keeping you up to date along the way,” the letter states. “When we do return to the fields, it will be more important than ever to think about those things off-the-field that make the AYSO experience so special – team work, physical and mental development, listening, communicating, and being there for one another. We will be back and stronger than ever in 2021. We will rally around our community, welcome all of life’s challenges, and leave a legacy of time spent together.
“We are all in this together. We are one team, we are one community.”