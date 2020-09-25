TUCSON — As the 2020 race season winds down at Tucson Speedway, the points battle is tightening up as drivers prepare for the final races.
The closest of all such battles is between the father-son team of Shannon and Colton Tutt, with only seven points separating the two going into the final Hobby Stock points race of the season on Oct. 17.
Shannon Tutt leads the points, but said if his son passes him up and takes the championship, it will be as if he had earned the crown himself.
“I have to be the happiest father at Tucson Speedway and for us to finish the championship first and second would be a major accomplishment in our lives,” Shannon Tutt said. “I believe this year has seen some strong growing pains for both of us, finishing in the top two for our division would be a major pay off.”
Both drivers experienced mechanical difficulties on Saturday which kept them out of contention. Colton Tutt was able to start the main event, but mechanical failure took him out of the race on lap seven.
The camaraderie of fellow driver Richard Catlin made it possible for Shannon Tutt to take the green flag in a borrowed car, but he soon pulled off content with a sixth-place finish. Colton Tutt moved up to fifth after three cars were disqualified upon post-race inspections.
Junior Albright led the race from start to finish, but was one of the three not meeting tech requirements. Gene Preston assumed the win.
Richard Smith moved up to second and Jimmy Watts to third.
Brian O’Brien made his Hobby Stock debut, but mechanical issues also kept him from completing the race. The tech disqualifications moved him to a fourth-place finish.
The Hornet division was off to a rocky start when the field took the green for the Chicane main event. Trying to avoid the obstacles, while bettering their position in the field, cars quickly began to drop out after contact with each other, the barriers, and the wall.
Joey Searle, who has an 11-point advantage over Randy Spivey, led the race from start to finish. Tim Olds finished second, Spivey third and Steven Bickford fourth.
Kerri Outenreath pulled off a fifth-place finish after contact from another driver sent her spinning into the barrier and was then hit by her father Jim Outenreath who had nowhere to go.
Other than some soreness, neither driver was seriously injured, however the cars suffered major damage. The father and daughter shared a hug on the track to the delight of the fans as the crew prepared the track to return to racing.
Cody Cambensy leads the Thunder Truck points with his teammate Daniel Doherty quickly closing the gap.
Only 15 points separate the two with just one race left in the season.
Doherty out-qualified Cambensy by a half second and won his heat race.
Cambensy had the pole for the main event, but Doherty quickly took control of the field. Brandon Schilling finished second, Cambensy third. Sara Houston had the better of an exciting side by side battle with Dustin Jones to finish fourth. Jones rounded out the leaderboard.
Bill Engle is well on his way to a third Modified championship leading the points by 31 over David Levitt.
Engle had the pole for the division’s main event on Sept. 19, sharing the front row with Levitt.
The second row featured Brice Bonnett and Quick Qualifier Nick O’Neil.
Engle took quick charge of the field. O’Neil and Bonnett battled for second behind him. Levitt watch for an opening in fourth.
O’Neil cleared Bonnett for second, but Bonnett used lapped traffic to his advantage reclaiming second on lap 13.
Closing the gap on Engle, Bonnett made it a drag race for the lead on lap 18, taking the top spot with 10 to go.
Bonnett persevered through two more cautions, which bunched up the field, to hold on to the lead.
With numerous podium finishes, Bonnett had yet to claim the top tier for his own until this main event win. Dusty Gauthier made an impressive come-back performance finishing second from his 11th-place starting position.
Engle finished third, Levitt fourth and Brian Harrington Jr. rounded out the leaderboard.
O’Neil worked his way back to a sixth-place finish after contact with lapped traffic sent him spinning on the backstretch, forcing him to restart from the back of the field.
Racing resumes on Oct. 3. Social distancing guidelines are being followed, requiring all in attendance to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. The lineup will include the NASCAR Super Late Models, Pro Stocks and Outlaw Late Models.
This will be the final points race of 2020 for the INEX Legends and Bandoleros.
Gage Jarvis leads the Bandit Bandolero points with Ashton Leonard just 10 points behind him in second. Maddox O’Brien and Devin Jones are tied for third.
Anika O’Brien leads the Outlaw Bandolero division with 10 points over Keirsten Jones. Quinn Davis is in third.
Michael Anderson leads the Legends points. Michael Webber sits in second just 17 points behind him. Jake Bollman is in third.
For information, visit the track web site at www.tucsonspeedway.com.
