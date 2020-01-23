SIERRA VISTA — The Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista is hosting its first ever flag football league starting in February.
“We have a couple staff passionate about sports,” said Jay Hamwright, chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls club of Sierra Vista. “To mix (the interest of the Cardinals and the NFL) and our interests is great.”
The club will be a part of the NFL Flag league which is a nationwide effort by the NFL. According to the NFL Flag website, more than 1,500 teams across the 50 states and more than 500,000 athletes are participating.
“NFL Flag allows children in your community to participate in a fun, active and positive team activity that can boost their lives in a big way,” the website says. “With over a thousand leagues, NFL Flag is the largest and most recognized flag football organization in the U.S. and the only one where players wear official NFL gear.”
Hamright said the Arizona Cardinals donated jerseys, flags, field equipment, and more in order for the Boys & Girls Club to start its first league. Sports Fund of Arizona also awarded the Club a $1,000 grant to help with the cost of the league, field costs and to help keep the price low for the local youth.
The league is co-ed and will have two age groups: 6 to 8 and 9 to 11. Hamright said they are looking for at least 50 kids to register and each age group will have multiple teams within it. The games will take place in Sierra Vista and every team will play one game on Saturdays. Registrations costs $20 for Boys & Girls club members and $40 for non members. Those interested should register at bgcsvaz.org quick as the deadline is Tuesday, with the first game on Feb. 8.
“We’ve wanted to do this but we had to wait,” Hamright said. “This year everything just fell into place.”
Volunteer coaches are still needed, if interested contact Detric Miles at dmiles@bgcsvaz.org or 520-515-1511.