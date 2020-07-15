COUNTY — Lowell softball will have to wait another year to defend its title after athletic directors from local middle schools voted to cancel the fall seasons for the Cochise Athletic Conference (CAC).
“Lowell school softball was looking forward to another strong competitive season with all but 3 returning,” Lowell softball coach Melissa Wright said in an email statement to the Herald/Review. “Some of these young ladies don’t let the pandemic get in their way, they are still dedicated to the game by going out and practicing on their own.
“As a coach I am upset, my heart goes out to all athletes who will not have the opportunity to play fall sports. Missing out on sharing time with their teammates; the joys of success; the pain of failures; the opportunities to learn life lessons through athletics; all of which provide experiences that help shape or mold them, have now been taken away.”
Although the conference will not have an official season for middle school football, volleyball and cross country, some schools are looking at alternative options to provide an opportunity to play — including nonconference games and intramural sports.
“We will look to have some sort of intramural sports during this first quarter where our students can still stay active and learn/practice the fundamentals and compete against each other,” Willcox Middle School athletic director Patrick Macumber said.
The Cochise Athletic Conference includes Benson, Bisbee, Fort Huachuca, Naco, Palominas, Sierra Vista, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox. Knowledge Bowl activities were also canceled due to COVID-19. The vote wasn’t unanimous but was highly in favor of canceling the season.
“We definitely have many concerns about starting our athletic seasons but the main thing is that we must have the safety of all of our athletes as our top priority,” St. David middle school athletic director Jonathan Watts said. “I feel bad for our students because they truly enjoy competing and for their parents who are so supportive. But we must err on the side of caution.
“We must do what we believe is best for all of our CAC athletes.”
Efrain Galvez, the athletic director for Huachuca City, said he wasn’t expecting the season to be canceled at this meeting. The athletic directors typically meet at the end of July to discuss schedules and the fall season, but upon request they held the meeting last week.
“It was an early decision,” Galvez said. “I feel like we could’ve had a meeting when we normally do.”
With the support of the Tombstone Unified School District Governing Board and Superintendent Robert Devere, Galvez is working on finding teams to compete against for nonconferece games so students still have the opportunity to play, whether that means traveling to Tucson, Globe or Duncan. Galvez said sports are important for students because without them some kids won’t be encouraged to focus on their academics to get passing grades.
Hoping they will be able to resume their athletic seasons in the future, the school ADs will continue to communicate on a regular basis with their superintendents and each other to determine how the conference will proceed through the rest of the school year. There are talks about having tournaments in September to give students a chance to play but the details and execution will be difficult if students are sidelined for most of the fall.
Considerations, such as practices, home and away competitions, spectators, officials and transportation were all taken into account before voting last Wednesday. Galvez said transportation was a concern for many schools because more buses would be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“We as Cochise Athletic Conference athletic directors had to look at the pros versus cons for starting our middle school sports,” Benson Middle School principal and athletic director Thomas Webb said. “And the cons definitely outweighed the pros at this time. This was not an easy decision because there are currently so many unknowns. We understand the importance of physical activity and athletics in our schools but the most important part of our schools is our students and their safety is our number one priority.”
Wright is encouraging parents, coaches and educators to use this time to encourage the athletes to focus on other topics, including academics.
“I encourage my girls to respond to the circumstances in a positive way,” Wright said in her statement. “Make positive choices that will promote their growth. Choose to make some time for your academic and athletic growth. These are opportunities that these ladies need to look forward to and dedicate their time to. Make the most out of it. Keep pursuing your athleticism and keep smiling.”
Reporter Steve Reno contributed to this story.