TUCSON — Tucson Speedway crowned three division champions Saturday in the final race for the Hobby Stocks, Pro Stocks and Thunder Trucks.
The father-son team of Shannon and Colton Tutt stole the show as the duo celebrated their first- and second-place finishes with simultaneous nose-to-the-wall burnouts beneath the flag stand.
Going into the main event, Shannon Tutt had the points lead over his son by seven points.
Shannon Tutt took a commanding lead at the start of the race. Brian O’Brien passed Jay Vander Weg for second. O’Brien closed the gap on Shannon Tutt with 10 to go.
The two raced side by side through lapped traffic with Shannon Tutt having the better of the battle.
With two to go, O’Brien closed the gap but would settle for a second-place finish.
Rookie of the Year Junior Albright finished third.
Colton Tutt pulled to the infield early in the race with mechanical issues and watched his father become not only the track champion, but also the main event winner.
Upon post-race inspections, Albright was disqualified moving Gene Preston into a podium finish.
Dylan Jones had the division title wrapped up in the Pro Stock division when he took the green flag for the main event on Saturday. Celebrating his championship with a main event win was icing on the cake.
Jason Pugliese led the field through the first five laps of the race, but mechanical failure took him out of contention on lap six, giving up the lead to Jones.
Richard Dorman opened up his gap on third but could not catch the leader. Quick qualifier and the division’s rookie of the year Don Geary finished third.
Brian O’Brien finished second in the final points followed by Geary.
Teammates Cody Cambensy and Daniel Doherty had much to celebrate following the Thunder Truck main event.
Starting side by side in the second row, the two made their way around Jennifer Hall and Zane McKissik coming into lap four.
Cambensy held the top spot with Doherty on his tail until lap 15 when the duo reached lapped traffic. Doherty took to the inside line to pass his teammate for the lead.
Hall finished third. Kelly Jones finished fourth. With his fifth-place finish, McKissick finished third in the final points.
With only eight points separating the two in the final standings, Cambensy held on to his points lead. Doherty finished second in the standings. Adam Farr is the 2020 Thunder Truck Rookie of the Year.
With one more race to determine the Modified champion, Rookie Nick O’Neill stole the spotlight Saturday in the division’s make up race.
Starting from lap two of the Aug. 27 event, O’Neill would be a lap down when the field took the green flag for Saturday’s feature race.
Contact between Bob Cramb and Gary Goodrich on the backstretch sent Goodrich spinning on lap eight. Rick Wood and O’Neill also were caught up in the incident. O’Neill was able to continue the race. Goodrich and Wood were not as fortunate.
On the restart, O’Neill found himself behind the three-pack up front, but would need to make it around the leader, and once more through the field to return to the lead lap.
On lap 17, O’Neill passed Engle, with an entire track to catch the tail end of the field.
With nine to go, Barry Levitt spun bringing out the caution.
David Levitt took the lead on the restart. O’Neill restarted seventh, on the lead lap, and quickly worked his way through the field.
O’Neill charged to the lead with less than three to go for the win. Levitt held on to second. Engle finished third.
Engle has a 27-point lead over David Levitt. O’Neill is third going into the final race on Oct. 31.
With his fifth win in the Hornet division, Joey Searle opened his lead over Randy Spivey to 22 points.
Tim Olds had a firm grip on second holding off Spivey until five to go when he drifted high going into turn two. Spivey saw the opening and passed Olds on the inside to finish second. Olds held on to third. He is 28 points behind Spivey going into the final race.
The final points race of the 2020 season is Oct. 31. Champions will be crowned in the Super Late Model, Outlaw Late Model, Modified and Hornet divisions. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
